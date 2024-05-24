Historic Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow Reopens After Revamp

May 23, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow officially reopened Thursday following the completion of a $3.4 million interior and exterior rehabilitation.

The restoration of the Lighthouse included exterior repairs and repainting, addressing caisson cracks, window and door replacement, cleaning and re-pointing of the foundation masonry, refurbishing of the interior plaster and painting finishes, restoring the wood floors, reconstruction of the intermediate landing between the bridge and gangway, a new security gate on the mainland, and new electric exterior lighting.

The event, which was led by Westchester County Executive George Latimer, coincides with the 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of the most well-known landmarks in Westchester County, and it is the only lighthouse in the county,” Latimer said. “This capital project is another example of an existing destination that the county is restoring and refurbishing so that it can be enjoyed again by current and future residents. Having the Lighthouse completed in time to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow is a great way to mark this historic occasion.”

The Lighthouse, which was built in 1883, is a “sparkplug” lighthouse, whose superstructure rests on concrete and metal caisson. The capital project restored the lighthouse to its original and most authentic rendition, which is from the time period between 1937 to 1976, when it was still in active service and its physical exterior was what it is now.

The Lighthouse was built in response to pleas by local steamship companies for assistance in navigating dangerous shoals. It’s the only conical steel structure in Westchester to include living quarters for its keepers. Once the Tappan Zee Bridge was built, the lighthouse was considered obsolete and taken out of service in 1961.

“Thanks to the leadership of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the residents of Sleepy Hollow can once again enjoy this iconic landmark that has been keeping constant and silent vigil over Sleepy Hollow since 1883,” said Sleepy Mayor Martin Rutyna. “That this rededication is taking place during the 150th anniversary of our incorporation deepens our appreciation for the history that the lighthouse and all the ships that have passed here represent. For the first time in over a century, residents can walk along the entirety of the shoreline that we share with the Hudson River, something that the industrial use of this site prevented. We look forward to our continued work with the county to preserve and protect this scenic, recreational and cultural treasure.”