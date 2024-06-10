Support our Sponsors
  • BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Masters School - Dobbs Ferry, NY
Environmental News
Health News

Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

• Bookmarks: 6

June 10, 2024

The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated sewage last week.

The advisory was put in place during sewer main repairs on a force main in Ossining, which were completed Friday evening. The advisory was lifted today so that ample tidal movement would allow the partially treated sewage that had been released into the river to be adequately diluted.

According to the Health Department, swimming can safely resume at Croton Point Park Beach and Philipse Manor Beach Club, and boaters can resume recreational activities in the Hudson River.

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
  • Sunnyside Federal - CDs

For more information on water quality go to https://health.westchestergov.com.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Congratulations Ardsley High School Graduates
  • Congratulations Irvington High School Graduates
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Hasting High School Graduation Congratulations
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

June 10, 2024
The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated...
Read More
Window to the World

Window to the World

June 10, 2024
WINDOW TO THE WORLD: More (im)material messages from the ISS By Krista Madsen– MATERIAL A few weeks ago, I made 16 circuits around...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music

Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music

June 9, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Blessed with clear blue skies and temperatures in the high seventies, the first-ever Sleepy Hollow Music Festival,...
Read More
Torrential

Torrential

June 8, 2024
“CHEMISTRY” is…Chemical: Deciphering the complicated science of spark By Krista Madsen– WRONG AS RAIN Before I return to the ISS as promised for round...
Read More
Stay Out of the Hudson River!

Stay Out of the Hudson River!

June 8, 2024
Hudson River Beach And Boater Advisory: Avoid Hudson River Until Further Notice From Peekskill To Yonkers Due To Partially Treated...
Read More
Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards

Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards

June 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June...
Read More
Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth

Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth

June 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument...
Read More
Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

June 6, 2024
For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort

Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort

June 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Dozens of Dobbs Ferry homeowners are seeking a moratorium on future development in an village neighborhood, the...
Read More
Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman

Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman

June 4, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- There was a time—right after they first arrived in Congress in January of 2021—when Jamaal Bowman, representing...
Read More
6 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
28 views
bookmark icon