Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

June 10, 2024

The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated sewage last week.

The advisory was put in place during sewer main repairs on a force main in Ossining, which were completed Friday evening. The advisory was lifted today so that ample tidal movement would allow the partially treated sewage that had been released into the river to be adequately diluted.

According to the Health Department, swimming can safely resume at Croton Point Park Beach and Philipse Manor Beach Club, and boaters can resume recreational activities in the Hudson River.

For more information on water quality go to https://health.westchestergov.com.