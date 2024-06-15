June 15, 2024
After A Unanimous Vote, the PRIDE Flag Flies In Front Of Sleepy Hollow Village Hall
June 15, 2024
By Solace Church-- A crowd of Sleepy Hollow residents gathered outside Village Hall Friday afternoon to watch the raising of...Read More
Consequence?
June 15, 2024
CONSEQUENCE? Or the slippery art of getting off scot free By Krista Madsen– THREE BAD MEN “An eye for an eye will...Read More
Tarrytown Kayak Launch Re-Opened
June 15, 2024
The Westchester County Department of Health lifted its health advisory earlier this week. The Tarrytown Kayak Launch is now open...Read More
Parking? There’s an App (or Two or Three) for That
June 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Rivertowns — Once upon a time, paying for parking was relatively simple. You found a parking spot...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustees Divided On Flying The PRIDE Flag
June 13, 2024
By Solace Church-- Sleepy Hollow, a village that generally prides itself on its ethnic and cultural diversity, found itself divided...Read More
Abinanti, Shimsky Square Off with Democratic Primary Looming
June 12, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky and her predecessor, Tom Abinanti, squared off last Sunday in the final debate...Read More
Hackley School Class of 2024 Graduation
June 11, 2024
Hackley School held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony at its Tarrytown campus June 8, with 92 students receiving their...Read More
Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July
June 11, 2024
Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming "deeply embedded" in the community by Keith Berman-- Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a...Read More
Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15
June 11, 2024
The following information is provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators: On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, there will be...Read More
Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River
June 10, 2024
The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated...Read More
