Tarrytown Kayak Launch Re-Opened

June 15, 2024

The Westchester County Department of Health lifted its health advisory earlier this week. The Tarrytown Kayak Launch is now open again for use. The County Health Department advises that the Hudson River is safe for recreational use following sewer main repairs in Ossining.

For more information on sewage contamination in the Hudson, check out the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation webpage on the Sewage Pollution Right To Know program as well as Riverkeeper’s pageson what can be done about sewer outflows.