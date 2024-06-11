Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Andy Clayman, Hastings new principal June 11, 2024 Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming “deeply embedded” in the community by Keith Berman– Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a lengthy process with an Advisory Committee that worked with Hastings Superintendent of Schools William McKersie to find the right person for the job, Andrew (Andy) Clayman is set to become the new principal of Hastings High School. Dr. McKersie announced Clayman’s hiring on January 30th, 2024. Clayman has since held a number of events to get to know staff and parents in preparation for his first day, which is July 1st.Support our Sponsors Clayman’s background in education goes back to 2007. He was a founding teacher and assistant principal at KAPPA International High School before assuming the principalship of Health Opportunities High School for the last five years. Prior to that, he attended Skidmore College before earning his teaching degree at Pace University (as part of the New York City Teaching Fellowship) and his Masters of Educational Leadership from City College. Clayman lives with his wife and two children in Sleepy Hollow. He discussed with the Current what makes him most excited about going from a high school in the Bronx that, when he took over, had a 50% graduation rate, to a system built on a strong community where students routinely graduate. “I’ve never had the opportunity to be deeply embedded in a community, like one with sports events or a Friday night when the kids put on a play, and that’s such a vibrant part of what Hastings is. This isn’t going to be a job where I just go to work and come home. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to really get to understand kids and their families in a 360-degree get-to-know-the-community way.” To read the rest of this story, go to The Rivertowns Current (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/) Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July June 11, 2024 Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming "deeply embedded" in the community by Keith Berman-- Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15 June 11, 2024 The following information is provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators: On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, there will be... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River June 10, 2024 The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Window to the World June 10, 2024 WINDOW TO THE WORLD: More (im)material messages from the ISS By Krista Madsen– MATERIAL A few weeks ago, I made 16 circuits around... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music June 9, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Blessed with clear blue skies and temperatures in the high seventies, the first-ever Sleepy Hollow Music Festival,... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Torrential June 8, 2024 “CHEMISTRY” is…Chemical: Deciphering the complicated science of spark By Krista Madsen– WRONG AS RAIN Before I return to the ISS as promised for round... Read More Community NewsEnvironmental NewsHealth News Stay Out of the Hudson River! June 8, 2024 Hudson River Beach And Boater Advisory: Avoid Hudson River Until Further Notice From Peekskill To Yonkers Due To Partially Treated... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards June 7, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown News Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth June 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument... Read More Community News Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change June 6, 2024 For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint