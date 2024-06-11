Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July

June 11, 2024

Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming “deeply embedded” in the community

by Keith Berman–

Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a lengthy process with an Advisory Committee that worked with Hastings Superintendent of Schools William McKersie to find the right person for the job, Andrew (Andy) Clayman is set to become the new principal of Hastings High School.

Dr. McKersie announced Clayman’s hiring on January 30th, 2024. Clayman has since held a number of events to get to know staff and parents in preparation for his first day, which is July 1st.

Support our Sponsors





Clayman’s background in education goes back to 2007. He was a founding teacher and assistant principal at KAPPA International High School before assuming the principalship of Health Opportunities High School for the last five years. Prior to that, he attended Skidmore College before earning his teaching degree at Pace University (as part of the New York City Teaching Fellowship) and his Masters of Educational Leadership from City College.

Clayman lives with his wife and two children in Sleepy Hollow. He discussed with the Current what makes him most excited about going from a high school in the Bronx that, when he took over, had a 50% graduation rate, to a system built on a strong community where students routinely graduate.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to be deeply embedded in a community, like one with sports events or a Friday night when the kids put on a play, and that’s such a vibrant part of what Hastings is. This isn’t going to be a job where I just go to work and come home. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to really get to understand kids and their families in a 360-degree get-to-know-the-community way.”

To read the rest of this story, go to The Rivertowns Current (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/)