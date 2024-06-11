Support our Sponsors
  • BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
  • Masters School - Dobbs Ferry, NY
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale
Hastings-on-Hudson
School News

Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July

• Bookmarks: 7

Andy Clayman, Hastings new principal
June 11, 2024

Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming “deeply embedded” in the community

by Keith Berman–

Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a lengthy process with an Advisory Committee that worked with Hastings Superintendent of Schools William McKersie to find the right person for the job, Andrew (Andy) Clayman is set to become the new principal of Hastings High School.

Dr. McKersie announced Clayman’s hiring on January 30th, 2024. Clayman has since held a number of events to get to know staff and parents in preparation for his first day, which is July 1st.

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Sunnyside Federal - CDs
  • Luxury Group Auction - Irvington, NY real estate sale

Clayman’s background in education goes back to 2007. He was a founding teacher and assistant principal at KAPPA International High School before assuming the principalship of Health Opportunities High School for the last five years. Prior to that, he attended Skidmore College before earning his teaching degree at Pace University (as part of the New York City Teaching Fellowship) and his Masters of Educational Leadership from City College.

Clayman lives with his wife and two children in Sleepy Hollow. He discussed with the Current what makes him most excited about going from a high school in the Bronx that, when he took over, had a 50% graduation rate, to a system built on a strong community where students routinely graduate.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to be deeply embedded in a community, like one with sports events or a Friday night when the kids put on a play, and that’s such a vibrant part of what Hastings is. This isn’t going to be a job where I just go to work and come home. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to really get to understand kids and their families in a 360-degree get-to-know-the-community way.”

To read the rest of this story, go to The Rivertowns Current (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/)

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Congratulations Ardsley High School Graduates
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Congratulations Irvington High School Graduates
  • Piccola Trattoria - book your event parties!
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Hasting High School Graduation Congratulations
Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July

Andy Clayman Gets Ready to Become Hastings High School Principal in July

June 11, 2024
Incoming principal says he looks forward to becoming "deeply embedded" in the community by Keith Berman-- Hastings-on-Hudson — Following a...
Read More
Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15

Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15

June 11, 2024
The following information is provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators: On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, there will be...
Read More
Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

Health Department Lifts Safety Advisory for Hudson River

June 10, 2024
The Westchester County Health Department lifted its safety advisory for the Hudson River Monday following the release of partially treated...
Read More
Window to the World

Window to the World

June 10, 2024
WINDOW TO THE WORLD: More (im)material messages from the ISS By Krista Madsen– MATERIAL A few weeks ago, I made 16 circuits around...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music

Sleepy Hollow Music Festival Bathes Kingsland Point in Sunshine and Rock Music

June 9, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Blessed with clear blue skies and temperatures in the high seventies, the first-ever Sleepy Hollow Music Festival,...
Read More
Torrential

Torrential

June 8, 2024
“CHEMISTRY” is…Chemical: Deciphering the complicated science of spark By Krista Madsen– WRONG AS RAIN Before I return to the ISS as promised for round...
Read More
Stay Out of the Hudson River!

Stay Out of the Hudson River!

June 8, 2024
Hudson River Beach And Boater Advisory: Avoid Hudson River Until Further Notice From Peekskill To Yonkers Due To Partially Treated...
Read More
Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards

Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards

June 7, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June...
Read More
Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth

Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth

June 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument...
Read More
Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change

June 6, 2024
For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide...
Read More
7 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
44 views
bookmark icon