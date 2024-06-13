Abinanti, Shimsky Square Off with Democratic Primary Looming

June 12, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky and her predecessor Tom Abinanti squared off last Sunday in the final debate before a June 25 Democratic primary, and it was clear there is no love lost between the two rivals.

The hourlong June 9 Zoom forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters (LOWV). Shimsky and Abinanti also took part in an earlier, less structured Zoom forum hosted by the NAACP of White Plains/Greenburgh.

“Two years ago, voters decided to go in another direction,” Shimsky said. “I’m very proud of so much I have done. In two years, we have done an awful lot.”

“I’m a leader, not just a follower,” Abinanti said. “Somebody recently said to me you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. You have to be able to work with your colleagues, but you also have to have the guts to stand up when you know you’re right.”

Abinanti, 77, was ousted by Shimsky in 2022 after representing the district for 12 years. Shimsky, 64, was a Westchester County legislator prior to running to represent the 92nd Assembly District after being term limited.

The main thrust of Abinanti’s opposition to Shimsky was her support of state legislation that could help the hamlet of Edgemont become the Town of Greenburgh’s seventh incorporated village.

Shimsky was the co-sponsor of two bills in 2023 that modernized the process for village incorporation in New York State. Among other things, the law, which was signed by Governor Hochul last December, required an in-depth study of the viability of a municipality, such as Edgemont, incorporating, and mandated the creation of a state commission to review it.

However, following a presentation from a firm hired by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins at Greenburgh Town Hall that raised many financial uncertainties about Edgemont incorporating and the subsequent impact on Greenburgh, Shimsky released a statement on March 25 opposing Edgemont becoming a new village.

Shimsky said she voted against a chapter amendment introduced by Stewart Cousins, who has represented Greenburgh and Edgemont since 2007, that provided a 16-year exemption for the two municipalities.

“There would be financial implications for the Town of Greenburgh with an Edgemont incorporation,” Shimsky said at the LOWV debate. “The Town of Greenburgh would be much better off without incorporation. So would Edgemont.”

Abinanti, who has been endorsed by Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, maintained Shimsky “betrayed” Greenburgh with her June 10, 2023 bill that gave Edgemont a special exemption. He contended if Edgemont incorporated it would “devastate” the town.

“This election is about whether Greenburgh will have an assemblyperson that feels their pain and will fight to save them,” Abinanti said. “She’s desperately trying to confuse people.”

During her first two years in Albany, Shimsky said she passed 18 new bills—almost twice as many as Abinanti did in his first term. Abinanti said he passed 157 bills as a state lawmaker.

The two candidates did agree that the cost of living, particularly housing and health care, was a major issue for constituents.

“Housing is a human right. We have to make sure every human being has a decent place to live,” Abinanti said. “There are too many people who need health care and can’t get it. We really need a change in the system.”

“I’m hopeful of getting some owner-occupied housing in our district,” Shimsky said. “We have to watch what is happening with rental costs in our communities.”

Abinanti, the Democratic Committee Chairman in the Town of Mount Pleasant, said he would also make it a priority to be a strong advocate for people with disabilities as he was when he was an assemblyman.

Shimsky said she has been a leader on infrastructure issues and supported the climate change superfund.

Early voting will be held from June 15 to June 23.