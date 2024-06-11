Support our Sponsors
Community News
Government & Politics

Primary Elections Are on June 25; Early Voting Starts This Saturday, June 15

June 11, 2024

The following information is provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators:

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, there will be Federal/State/County and Local Democratic Primary Elections for Congressional District (CD) 16, for Assembly District 92 and for Westchester District Attorney. In addition, there is a Working Families Party Primary in CD 17, and a number of Party Position Primaries on the Conservative and Democratic lines.

ONLY registered voters enrolled in the parties listed for the Primary can vote early. An application to change one’s party enrollment for any primary election in 2024 must have been received by the Board of Elections no later than February 14, 2024.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To see the list of primary election candidates, click here.

Mail-in Voter Registration 

  • Application must be received no later than June 15, 2024 to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election. Mail to Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601
  • Download Voter Registration Form

In-person Voter Registration

You may register at the Westchester County Board of Elections located at 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the State and Local Primary Election, your application must be received no later than June 15, 2024.

Absentee Voting Deadlines For the June 25, 2024 Primary Elections:

  • Put it in the mail to Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601 ensuring it receives a postmark no later than June 25th.
  • Bring it to the Westchester County Board of Elections Office no later than June 25th by 9 p.m.
  • Bring it to an Early Voting Poll Site in Westchester County between June 15th and June 23rd.
  • Bring it to a poll site in Westchester County on June 25th by 9 p.m.

Federal/State/County/Local Primary Election Early Voting

Days and Hours are as follows:

  • Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Monday, June 17, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
  • Friday, June 21, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Westchester County Early Voting Centers:

  • Croton Municipal Building, 1 Van Wyck Street, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520
  • Eastchester Public Library, 11 Oakridge Place, Eastchester, NY 10709
  • Greenburgh Town Hall, 177 Hillside Avenue, White Plains, NY 10607
  • Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library, 7 Maple Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706
  • St. Gregory The Great Church, 215 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528
  • Mamaroneck Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
  • Mt. Kisco Public Library, 100 E. Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
  • Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 125 Lozza Drive, Valhalla, NY 10595
  • Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, NY 10562
  • Pound Ridge Town House, 179 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576
  • Rye Brook Firehouse, 940 King Street, Rye Brook, NY 10573
  • Somers Town House, 335 Route 202, Somers, NY 10589
  • Jefferson Village Annex, 3500 Hill Boulevard, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
  • Yorktown Cultural Center, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
  • Doles Center, 250 S. 6th Avenue, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
  • Mt. Vernon City Hall, 1 Roosevelt Square, Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
  • New Rochelle City Hall Annex – 90 Beaufort Place, 90 Beaufort Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801
  • New Rochelle United Methodist Church, 1200 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10804
  • Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water Street, Peekskill, NY 10566
  • Peekskill Neighborhood Center, 4 Nelson Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566
  • Rye City- Resurrection- Early Childhood Education Center, 88 Milton Road, Rye, NY 10580
  • Westchester County Board of Elections, 25 Quarropas Street, White Plains, NY 10601
  • Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
  • Nodine Hill Community Center, 140 Fillmore Street, Yonkers, NY 10701
  • Riverfront Library, One Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701

For more information, visit the Westchester County Board of Elections website at citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

