Irvington NewsTop News Funeral Services Set for Former Irvington Woman Killed in Ohio Published 40 seconds ago40s ago Former Irvington resident Kaitlyn Lynch August 26, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— More than $66,000 has been donated to help cover the funeral costs for a former Irvington woman who was killed Aug. 18 while sitting in her parked car outside her home in Cincinnati, Ohio.Sponsor A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged the next day with murdering Kaitlyn Ashley Lynch, 36. “We are in complete disbelief that this has happened to our Kaitlyn,” Lynch’s family stated on a GoFundMe page. “Anyone who knew Kaitlyn knew how much she loved being a mom to her two beautiful daughters and how she was always willing to lend a hand. She was funny, beautiful, determined and she will be deeply missed by all.” According to reports, police officers from Cincinnati responded to Lynch’s home about midnight Aug. 18 and determined a shooting and possible kidnapping had taken place. Lynch’s vehicle was later found in Tennessee, where her body was discovered. An investigation revealed Lynch was murdered in Ohio by a gunshot wound to the chest. Lynch’s family stated she knew her alleged killer. “Kaitlyn’s determination and willingness to lend a helping hand defined her character. Her infectious laughter and ever-present smile brightened the lives of those around her,” Lynch’s obituary stated. “Known for her candidness and aversion to photographs, Kaitlyn’s sharp wit, tinged with sarcasm and humor, was as accurate as it was endearing. Her unwavering fierce bond with her family, especially her mother as her best friend, was a cornerstone of her life. Her siblings, John and Makena, held special places in her heart, with Kaitlyn serving as a protective older sister.” Lynch was born in Port Chester in 1987. Her family moved to Irvington when she was still a baby before briefly settling in numerous states such as Illinois, Florida, and Missouri, where she developed a talent for competitive diving. Eventually, the family returned to Irvington and Lynch finished her schooling there, proudly graduating from Ardsley High School in 2005. Lynch is survived by her two daughters, Avery, 8, and Ryan, 7; her mother, Louise; her father, Daniel; her siblings, John and Makena; and her nieces and nephews, Steele, Theo, Leo, Ellie, and Millie. “Above all, Kaitlyn’s immense love for her daughters shone brightly. Avery and Ryan held the most profound place in her heart, embodying a mother’s devotion and selflessness,” according to her obituary. “Kaitlyn’s charisma and undeniable beauty left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Her absence leaves a void that will forever be felt by those fortunate enough to have shared in her life." A funeral service for Lynch will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbs Ferry. Any money remaining from Lynch's funeral costs will be put towards the education of her two daughters. 