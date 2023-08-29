Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Sleepy Hollow News
Tarrytown News

Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow

• Bookmarks: 1

August 29, 2023

Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow
An interdisciplinary program from The Historical Society &amp; ArtsWestchester

The Historical Society Serving Sleepy Hollow &amp; Tarrytown, Inc. (The Historical Society) is offering a
series of programs this fall exploring the rich history of carving in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown. The
program, supported with a grant from ArtsWestchester, includes a workshop on specialized carving
techniques with local artist Jonas LG Karlsson; an exhibit of historic gravestone rubbings at The
Historical Society; and a walking tour of the Old Dutch Church Burying Ground with master carver
Robert Neal Carpenter highlighting the work of renowned colonial carvers.
The Old Dutch Church Burying Ground is beloved sacred space and a unique repository of funereal art.
Historians, art historians and visitors are drawn to the centuries-old gravestones adorned with soul
effigies and other details. But many do not realize that these gravestones of Revolutionary War soldiers
and colonial residents are at risk. Several are already lost to a combination of the environment and
human activity. “The Historical Society has a number of historic rubbings of these gravestones, but we
usually do not display them. We do not want to encourage rubbing because it damages the surface of
the fragile stones,“ said Historical Society Executive Director Sara Mascia. “This program will help us
get out the word to ‘Take pictures, not rubbings!’”
The carving workshops will give participants a small taste of the art of carving using the surface of
pumpkins and/or watermelons to explore the interplay of positive and negative space. Jonas LG
Karlsson (thewoodlandlibrary.com/pumpkins/), a multi-media artist and professional pumpkin carver,
has created three designs, including the iconic Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow, and will instruct
participants in specialized carving techniques. The workshops will be held on Friday, September 8 and
Saturday, September 9 at The Historical Society. Participants will take home their personally carved
gourd.
The ”Carving Legends” exhibit will open at The Historical Society on Saturday, September 9. Rubbings
will include the gravestone of Ann Couenhoven who, with her husband, kept a Tarrytown tavern visited
by George Washington. Widowed by the end of the war, she was one of the few women to purchase
land forfeited by the loyalist Philipse family. Couenhoven’s stone and that of Catriena Ecker Van Tassel
(also in the exhibit) are considered to be two of the finest in the Burying Ground. The stones associated
with some of the rubbings in the exhibit are no longer standing – underscoring the importance of taking
pictures, not rubbings.
Two walking tours on November 4 and 5 will highlight the work of colonial carvers John Zuricher and
Solomon Brewer. Robert Neal Carpenter, a master carver who has repaired many of the stones in the
Burying Ground, and Char Weigel, Historical Society volunteer, will lead participants in exploring the
stones and stories of the Burying Ground.
This project is made possible with a matching grant from the Statewide Community Regrants Program,
a Regrant program of the New York State Council of the Arts with the support of the Governor and the
New York State Legislature and Administered by ArtsWestchester.
Space is limited for the carving workshops and walking tours. Registration and more details are
available at www.thehistoricalsociety.net/carving-legends/ or by emailing Char Weigel at
historicalsociety10591@gmail.com.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader

Tarrytown School District Partners with Energy Solutions Leader

August 29, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown School District has formed a partnership with a leader in energy solutions in an effort...
Read More

Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow

August 29, 2023
Carving Legends: Gravestones to Gourds in Sleepy Hollow An interdisciplinary program from The Historical Society &amp; ArtsWestchester The Historical Society...
Read More

Adult Programs September 2023 at Dobbs Ferry Library

August 29, 2023
  Adult Programs September 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday September 4 for Labor...
Read More
Irvington Appoints Acting Superintendent During Harrison Absence

Irvington Appoints Acting Superintendent During Harrison Absence

August 28, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School District Board of Education last week appointed Dr. Joel Adelberg as acting superintendent to...
Read More
Sheeran Appointed Trustee to Fill Vacancy in Sleepy Hollow

Sheeran Appointed Trustee to Fill Vacancy in Sleepy Hollow

August 28, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Sleepy Hollow business owner was appointed earlier this month to fill the unexpired term of Sandra...
Read More
Irvington Girls Soccer Team Faces Task of Repeating Magical Season

Irvington Girls Soccer Team Faces Task of Repeating Magical Season

August 27, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- The Irvington girls’ soccer team has an impossible act to follow. Its own. The Bulldogs enjoyed a...
Read More
Spilt Milk

Spilt Milk

August 27, 2023
SPILT MILK: I can cry if I want to By Krista Madsen– Don’t cry over spilt milk. Don’t make a mountain out...
Read More
Former Irvington Woman Killed in Ohio

Former Irvington Woman Killed in Ohio

August 26, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- More than $66,000 has been donated to help cover the funeral costs for a former Irvington woman...
Read More
SH High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board

SH High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board

August 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ten students at Sleepy Hollow High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs....
Read More
Irvington School District Appoints Director of Special Projects

Irvington School District Appoints Director of Special Projects

August 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Irvington School Board of Education earlier this summer appointed Heather Shaughnessy as director of special projects....
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
10 views
bookmark icon