Tarrytown News
Top News

Applications for Affordable Apartments in Tarrytown Being Accepted

September 14, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family YMCA of Tarrytown at 62 Main St.

Wilder Balter Partners, Inc. has constructed a total of 109 units of affordable housing targeted at people ages 55 and up. Of the apartments being made available through a lottery, at least one member of the household must be at least 55 years old.

Westchester Residential Opportunities is overseeing the application process, which ends on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The lottery will be held on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. on Zoom. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83329273554).

The new building includes amenities such as a rooftop courtyard, a community room, a fitness center, a computer area, and an on-site laundry facility.

The rentals are available to individuals with 30 to 70 percent of the area average monthly household income.

Monthly rental prices for the affordable units available, based on Area Median Income (AMI), are:

  • Studio: $771 (30 percent AMI)
  • One-bedroom: $771 (30 percent AMI)
  • One-bedroom: $1,028 (40 percent AMI)
  • One-bedroom: $1,376 (50 percent AMI)
  • One-bedroom: $1,652 (60 percent AMI)
  • One-bedroom: $1,927 (70 percent AMI)

Priority admissions include six mobility disability units and three hearing/vision disability units.

New York State’s Housing Finance Agency, Westchester County and the Tarrytown Housing Fund, in partnership with the Housing Action Council, provided financing to help get the project off the drawing boards. The former YMCA building was sold for $6.45 million. The 1.12-acre parcel has frontage on both Main Street and Windle Park.

 

 

