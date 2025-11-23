November 23, 2025
Your Holiday Stop-Shopping Guide
November 23, 2025
YOUR HOLIDAY STOP-SHOPPING GUIDE: QVC presidency & the Black Out By Krista Madsen Do you speak billionaire? Neither do I! But...
Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Win Again!
November 23, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- One win away. Sleepy Hollow is that close to playing for the ultimate football prize, the Class...
Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA
November 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell's Phelps Hospital was honored this week for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital...
Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns
November 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-municipal study has been completed to develop a plan for curbside collection of food scraps in...
Murderabilia
November 17, 2025
MURDERABILIA: Blood money By Krista Madsen Since the marketing world insists we pump up the jam on our holiday shopping, here's my...
Sleepy Hollow’s Horsemen Take Sectional Final–First In 47 Years
November 16, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- After almost five decades of exasperating setbacks, Sleepy Hollow's long-suffering football program is back on top. The...
Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety
November 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- Phelps Hospital was one of 15 Northwell Health medical facilities that received a top rating for patient...
And Now There Are Seven
November 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Jessica Reinmann of Chappaqua, founder of the $2.5 million non-profit aid group 914CARES, was not the first...
By How Much Will Con Ed Rates Go Up?
November 13, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Are local officials happy or unhappy with Con Ed's electric and gas rates proposed over the next...
Irvington Seeks Applicants For Village Justice
November 13, 2025
The Village of Irvington is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Village Justice. Candidates must be residents of the...
