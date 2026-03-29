By Tom Pedulla-- Generations of dedicated volunteers will be saluted as part of a year-long celebration of the Sleepy...Read More
March 29, 2026
Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘No Kings’ Rally in Tarrytown
March 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Armed with creative signs and posters with direct messages for President Trump, an estimated 3,000 people gathered...Read More
Brats
March 29, 2026
BRATS: "I want the world | I want the whole world" By Krista Madsen I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT...Read More
Seniors: Cyber Criminals’ Most Favored Targets
March 26, 2026
By Barrett Seaman-- Barry, an attorney, while driving to work, gets a call from someone purporting to be his son....Read More
Abinanti Looking to Return to Public Office in Mt. Pleasant
March 26, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s safe to say being an elected public servant is in Tom Abinanti’s blood. From Greenburgh councilman...Read More
Irvington’s BOT Team Keeps Learning On The Job
March 25, 2026
By Jeff Wilson-- The robot was sitting on blocks on a table while Irvington High School’s Bulldog Bytes, now functioning...Read More
Congressional Candidate Peter Chatzky Says Revelation Of “Bawdy” Facebook Posts Won’t Drive Him From Race
March 24, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— Last May, Peter Chatzky, founder of the software firm NAPA Group, which provides technology and consulting for...Read More
Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass
March 23, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— On a rainy Monday morning, a commuter passing through the pedestrian tunnel beneath the tracks on the...Read More
Irvington, Sleepy Hollow Heads of the Class Named
March 23, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian at Irvington and Sleepy Hollow high schools were recently named....Read More
Dobbs Ferry Unveils Food Scrap Recycling Barn
March 22, 2026
(This story has been updated) By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry kicked off the spring season Friday by...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.