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Tours of Tarrytown Lighthouse in SH to Resume Saturday

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April 1, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Public tours of the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will resume on Sat., April 4—10 months after being halted due to vandalism.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said repairs have been completed at the historic waterfront landmark and security enhancements have been added.

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“The Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow is one of Westchester County’s most popular destinations. I’m excited to welcome the public back for tours now that the damage has been addressed so residents and visitors alike can learn more about the county’s history and experience this remarkable landmark firsthand,” Jenkins said. “With new security measures in place, we can continue providing meaningful opportunities that connect our community to the stories and structures that have shaped Westchester for generations.”

The cast-iron lighthouse in Kingsland Point Park was built in 1883 and remains a striking beacon along the Hudson River. Guests will have the opportunity to climb and explore five decks of the structure during free, curator-led tours that highlight its fascinating maritime history and architectural significance.

The structure was originally constructed in response to appeals from local steamship companies seeking assistance navigating the river’s dangerous shoals. For 68 years, it served as a vital guide for Hudson River shipping before being decommissioned in 1961 following the construction of the Tappan Zee Bridge. The lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation Kathy O’Connor said: “These tours will give visitors insight not only into the history of Westchester, but into what life was like as a lighthouse keeper,” said Kathy O’Connor, commissioner of the county Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. “Following last June’s vandalism, our partners, Mace Contracting Corporation, worked diligently to restore the site and implement additional security measures, ensuring these tours continue to provide a comprehensive look at the lighthouse’s role in guiding Hudson River traffic for decades.”

The lighthouse is accessible via a 10-minute walk south along the Riverwalk Path off Palmer Ave. Parking fees may apply.

 

 

 

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