Support our Sponsors
  • Craft fair at Lyndhurst
  • Hud Indy business directory
  • Promote your summer program in The Hudson Independent - camp, sports, school
  • Julie B Fee - Sotheby's Real Estate - Lisa Sangster real estate agent
Community News
Health News

Supporting Mental Health in Adolescence and Beyond: A Conversation with Madeleine Dopico

• Bookmarks: 48 • Comments: 2

Madeleine Dopico
April 3, 2026

 By Elizabeth Tucker–

Sleepy Hollow native Madeleine Dopico launched her psychotherapy practice, Two Point Oh Therapy, last month. With an office in Manhattan, she offers virtual appointments to clients in Westchester and throughout New York State. Her clients receive insight-oriented, hands-on therapy for adults seeking emotional clarity and concrete shifts in how they think, relate, and make decisions.

When asked how her experiences in the community shaped her choice of profession, she replied that living in a diverse place contributed to developing a healthy mental life. “Growing up in Sleepy Hollow,” she remembered, “I experienced a rare environment where people could be more than one thing. There was a real mix of backgrounds, identities, and interests, and a culture of open-mindedness that didn’t force you into a box. . . . I felt there was a freedom to explore who you were and what kind of life felt worth pursuing.” At Sleepy Hollow High School, she was editor of the school newspaper, vice president of the school, and performed in musicals every year. In her opinion, the school “did a great job supporting our autonomy and empowering us to take initiative.” Importantly, the district encouraged “cross-group collaboration” between students in different grades, on different teams, and in different friend groups.

Support our Sponsors
  • Hud Indy business directory
  • LaCatena - celebrate with us. - restaurant in Ardsley
  • Craft fair at Lyndhurst

Dopico graduated in 2009. After she left home and experienced other educational, professional, and social settings, she found these often came with “more rigid expectations to be a certain kind of person, and with a narrower sense of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ ways to live.” The shock of this contrast motivated her to pursue a career in psychotherapy. Among her patients, she has seen “how many struggles are tied to people feeling boxed in, afraid of judgment and failure, disconnected, and not fully themselves. I can’t recreate someone’s environment, but I can help people build the skills to feel more comfortable and confident and break out of the patterns that keep them feeling unfulfilled.” She conceives this rebooted self, at once more distinct and more rooted, as the Two Point Oh self that she helps her patients to actualize.

In an innovative supplement to her practice, Dopico organizes Mental Health Parties. In her account, “A lot of traditional social settings rely on small talk or unspoken social rules, which can increase anxiety. . .. Instead, we give people something to do, something to talk about that genuinely sparks their interest, and experiences to connect around in a way that feels more natural and generative.”

In an era when rates of anxiety and depression in teenagers have been steadily rising, parents are looking for advice. “Mental health,” Dopico points out, “exists on a continuum and impacts everyone.” Parents and schools can “normalize and even celebrate that, and take a more proactive, preventative approach—addressing mental health not just in moments of crisis, but by helping adolescents build awareness and skills early on.” Emotional resilience is developed through struggle. Role models should encourage teenagers “not to shy away from hardship or feel shame around imperfection and failure, but instead learn to lean into challenges with the understanding that they can move through them. Parents can also teach skills that support that process, like positive self-talk and reframing, a growth mindset rather than black-and-white thinking, and basic tools to regulate their nervous system when they feel overwhelmed.”

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Westchester real estate agent with Houlihan Lawrence
  • LaCatena - celebrate with us. - restaurant in Ardsley
  • Tranquility Spa in Scarsdale
  • Christian Nursery School in Dobbs Ferry enrollment now open
Supporting Mental Health in Adolescence and Beyond: A Conversation with Madeleine Dopico

Supporting Mental Health in Adolescence and Beyond: A Conversation with Madeleine Dopico

April 3, 2026
 By Elizabeth Tucker-- Sleepy Hollow native Madeleine Dopico launched her psychotherapy practice, Two Point Oh Therapy, last month. With an...
Read More
Tours of Tarrytown Lighthouse in SH to Resume Saturday

Tours of Tarrytown Lighthouse in SH to Resume Saturday

April 1, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Public tours of the Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow will resume on Sat., April 4---10 months after...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Fire Fighters Celebrate Their 150th

Sleepy Hollow’s Fire Fighters Celebrate Their 150th

March 29, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    Generations of dedicated volunteers will be saluted as part of a year-long celebration of the Sleepy...
Read More
Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘No Kings’ Rally in Tarrytown

Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘No Kings’ Rally in Tarrytown

March 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Armed with creative signs and posters with direct messages for President Trump, an estimated 3,000 people gathered...
Read More
Brats

Brats

March 29, 2026
BRATS: "I want the world | I want the whole world" By Krista Madsen I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT...
Read More
Seniors: Cyber Criminals’ Most Favored Targets

Seniors: Cyber Criminals’ Most Favored Targets

March 26, 2026
By Barrett Seaman-- Barry, an attorney, while driving to work, gets a call from someone purporting to be his son....
Read More
Abinanti Looking to Return to Public Office in Mt. Pleasant

Abinanti Looking to Return to Public Office in Mt. Pleasant

March 26, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s safe to say being an elected public servant is in Tom Abinanti’s blood. From Greenburgh councilman...
Read More
Irvington’s BOT Team Keeps Learning On The Job

Irvington’s BOT Team Keeps Learning On The Job

March 25, 2026
By Jeff Wilson-- The robot was sitting on blocks on a table while Irvington High School’s Bulldog Bytes, now functioning...
Read More
Congressional Candidate Peter Chatzky Says Revelation Of “Bawdy” Facebook Posts Won’t Drive Him From Race

Congressional Candidate Peter Chatzky Says Revelation Of “Bawdy” Facebook Posts Won’t Drive Him From Race

March 24, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— Last May, Peter Chatzky, founder of the software firm NAPA Group, which provides technology and consulting for...
Read More
Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass

Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass

March 23, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— On a rainy Monday morning, a commuter passing through the pedestrian tunnel beneath the tracks on the...
Read More
48 recommended
print iconPrint
2 notes
321 views
bookmark icon