Sleepy Hollow’s Fire Fighters Celebrate Their 150th

March 29, 2026

By Tom Pedulla–

Generations of dedicated volunteers will be saluted as part of a year-long celebration of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department’s 150th anniversary.

Steven Bencosme is among those who will be honored. He was 14 when he joined and is the first junior firefighter to become chief of the department.

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“The anniversary means everything to me, not just as chief but as someone who grew up in the community and in the firehouse,” Bencosme said. “One hundred and fifty years represents generations of men and women who have answered the call before us, the people who built this department and set the standard for what it means to serve.”

The department responded exactly 350 times last year, ranging from fires to car accidents to false alarms. Volunteers such as John Korzelius, who will mark 42 years in June, view their service as an ideal way to give back. “I’ve had a great life,” said Korzelius, 60. “I can never pay back enough, but this is one of the ways.”

The anniversary celebration of the all-volunteer department begins with a Firefighter Friendship Night Fundraiser at J.P. Doyle’s on April 11 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Tickets cost $40, which includes one drink and buffet appetizers. The evening will feature music provided by a disc jockey, a 50-50 raffle and various prizes.

On May 16 at 1:00 p.m, the firefighters will hold their first parade since 1987 when members march up Beekman Avenue. Kingsland Point Park will be the site of a carnival from May 13-17.

Other events include a regional training seminar on lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles on June 27 at the Sleepy Hollow Senior Center, an emergency services open house in September and a food truck event with fireworks at the Riverwalk in October. Dates for the latter two events are to be determined.

Organizers hope the festivities draw attention to the importance of the department. Bencosme said staffing has become a greater issue over the years. On the positive side, he is encouraged by a junior corps that numbers approximately 35 teenagers, boys and girls. “We are very blessed to have probably the strongest junior corps program in the state,” said Bencosme, 30. “They love it. They go to parades. They train with us and they learn a lot. They learn how to become responsible young adults. They are the future of the department.”

Bencosme grew up a few doors down from the firehouse. There was never any doubt he would join. He recalls biking furiously to follow the firetruck – but only to the corner. His parents had given him a boundary he dared not cross. “When I finally got old enough, I took the opportunity to join so I could go beyond the corner,” Bencosme recalled. “That childhood curiosity turned into a lifelong commitment.”

The chief said there are approximately 100 volunteers, some of whom fill needs other than fighting fires. Various administrative needs also are pressing.

Korzelius followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined and said many volunteers are multi-generational. He believes they receive at least as much as they give. “When people come into the volunteer fire department, I always tell them, ‘This is your dysfunctional family. We’ll always be by your side,’” said Korzelius.

He went on, “This sounds cliché, but if one of us is sick, we’re all sick. If someone needs help, we’re all there, whether it’s at a fire scene or someone’s personal life.

“You make a lot of great bonding relationships, not just in Sleepy Hollow but with firefighters throughout the county. You make lifelong friends.”

As Bencosme, Korzelius and every other volunteer learned long ago, life does not stop at the corner.