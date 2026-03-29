Thousands Protest Trump Policies at ‘No Kings’ Rally in Tarrytown

March 29, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Armed with creative signs and posters with direct messages for President Trump, an estimated 3,000 people gathered at Pierson Park in Tarrytown Saturday for one of many “No Kings” rallies held nationwide.

The peaceful protest took aim at Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, threatening democracy with controversial policies and unleashing ICE agents on communities, including some in the rivertowns.

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“It’s not supposed to be this way,” said Alan Levy, one of the organizers of the event. “No Kings Day is fueled for activism. It’s not a landing pad. This is a launching pad. It’s what we do after today that will save us.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky urged attendees to keep speaking out and hold their elected officials accountable.

“If you shut up, they’ll never give you permission to talk again,” Shimsky said. “Keep shouting. No more war, no more kings. Let’s keep fighting until we win it.”

“In this country, we don’t have kings. We don’t answer to one person,” Jenkins said. “We know what democracy looks like. Democracy only works when everyone is engaged. We’re all here today because we all have hope.”

Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown, who was accompanied by trustees Effie Phillips-Staley, Paul Rinaldi and Thomas Mitchell, also spoke at the rally.

A smaller protest was held in nearby Hastings-on-Hudson.