Community NewsIrvington News Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 13 Metro North Station in Irvington March 23, 2026 By Barrett Seaman— On a rainy Monday morning, a commuter passing through the pedestrian tunnel beneath the tracks on the way to the southbound platform of the Irvington Metro North Station was greeted with a crayon-crafted piece of graffiti of a distinctly antisemitic nature—chilling enough to prompt as call to the Irvington Police. Irvington Police immediately contacted the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which has jurisdiction over the tracks and platform. An investigation—one that is still ongoing—was launched. By 9:45 a.m., the message had been scrubbed off. Given the fraught situation in the middle east and the concomitant rise in domestic antisemitism, however, the emotional after effects were harder to erase.Support our Sponsors Before the morning was over, the village released a statement endorsed by Mayor Arlene Burgos, the Board of Trustees and Chief of Irvington Police Frank Pignatelli, emailed to the village’s residents. “We unequivocally denounce this hateful act in the strongest possible terms and want our Jewish community and all residents to know that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the message read. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Irvington.” The Board has subsequently reached out to local Jewish organizations and says it is “organizing community action, bringing together partners to support those affected and reaffirm our shared values as a village.” Anyone with knowledge of the origins of the graffiti is encouraged to contact to come forward. The IPD number is 914-591-8080. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsIrvington News Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass March 23, 2026 By Barrett Seaman— On a rainy Monday morning, a commuter passing through the pedestrian tunnel beneath the tracks on the... Read More Irvington NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Irvington, Sleepy Hollow Heads of the Class Named March 23, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian at Irvington and Sleepy Hollow high schools were recently named.... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsEnvironmental News Dobbs Ferry Unveils Food Scrap Recycling Barn March 22, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry kicked off the spring season Friday by showcasing two climate-smart initiatives. Dobbs... Read More Lifestyles The Clumsy Compendium March 22, 2026 THE CLUMSY COMPENDIUM: Don't run before you can walk By Krista Madsen Rattling around the echo chamber of my “bad memory” are... Read More Community NewsEnvironmental News Rivertowns Earth Month Scavenger Hunt March 21, 2026 Rivertowns Earth Month Scavenger Hunt Invites Residents to Explore, Compete, and Take Action Together This free, family-friendly game celebrates stewardship,... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News New Middle School Principal Named in Hastings March 18, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education recently unanimously appointed Ms. Lina M. Carolini-Cannavò as principal of Farragut Middle... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsVideo and Audio Engines, Sirens, Drums, Horns: The Joyful Sounds Of St. Patrick’s Day March 16, 2026 By Barrett Seaman-- The 30th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade from Main Street, Tarrytown to Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Avenue once... Read More Lifestyles Gross National March 15, 2026 GROSS NATIONAL: How semi-socialism can make you happy By Krista Madsen If, in a mere essay, I can bravely take on the... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington Middle School Eighth Graders Named Essay Contest Finalists March 13, 2026 Two Irvington Middle School eighth graders – Addison Schutzman and Sydney Pollack – were named finalists in the 2026 Lifting... Read More Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Mt. Pleasant Settles the Sleepy Hollow Lawsuit By Agreeing to District Voting March 11, 2026 By Barrett Seaman— The subdued mood in the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall meeting room, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 was... Read More 13 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint