Antisemitic Graffiti Discovered In Irvington’s Metro North Underpass

March 23, 2026

By Barrett Seaman—

On a rainy Monday morning, a commuter passing through the pedestrian tunnel beneath the tracks on the way to the southbound platform of the Irvington Metro North Station was greeted with a crayon-crafted piece of graffiti of a distinctly antisemitic nature—chilling enough to prompt as call to the Irvington Police.

Irvington Police immediately contacted the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), which has jurisdiction over the tracks and platform. An investigation—one that is still ongoing—was launched. By 9:45 a.m., the message had been scrubbed off. Given the fraught situation in the middle east and the concomitant rise in domestic antisemitism, however, the emotional after effects were harder to erase.

Support our Sponsors





Before the morning was over, the village released a statement endorsed by Mayor Arlene Burgos, the Board of Trustees and Chief of Irvington Police Frank Pignatelli, emailed to the village’s residents. “We unequivocally denounce this hateful act in the strongest possible terms and want our Jewish community and all residents to know that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the message read. “Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Irvington.”

The Board has subsequently reached out to local Jewish organizations and says it is “organizing community action, bringing together partners to support those affected and reaffirm our shared values as a village.”

Anyone with knowledge of the origins of the graffiti is encouraged to contact to come forward. The IPD number is 914-591-8080.