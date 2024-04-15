April 15, 2024
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon
April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser
April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...Read More
Writer’s Block…of Clay
April 15, 2024
WRITER'S BLOCK...OF CLAY: The pleasure, pain and Play-Doh of creating By Krista Madsen– There have been times in my writing life—memorable, magical,...Read More
Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud
April 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts
April 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will be hosting the 2024 Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival on Friday,...Read More
Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests
April 10, 2024
We've got great news for the health of our local forests! An anonymous donor granted $100,000 to Westchester Land Trust...Read More
Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year
April 10, 2024
This story is from the Rivertowns Current by Janine Annett-- Rivertowns residents don’t have to travel down to Brooklyn...Read More
Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values
April 9, 2024
Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as...Read More
Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley
April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Mazel tov to Liebman’s, the beloved, Bronx-born Jewish deli that recently opened a second spot in Ardsley....Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns
April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Hudson Valley Restaurant Week(s) has returned to the Rivertowns for a spring 2024 season (April 8-21). Here...Read More
