Trustees Sworn-in for New Terms in Tarrytown

December 5, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Tarrytown Board of Trustees held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night with a slew of reappointments to various village boards and commissions.

Recently reelected Mayor Karen Brown, trustees Becky McGovern, David Kim and Effie Phillips-Staley and Village Justice Kyle McGovern also were all sworn-in for their new terms.

Brown was reelected last month to a second two-year term, defeating former Trustee Doug Zollo for the second time.

She thanked residents for voting for candidates with a “progressive” agenda.

“It is my great honor to lead this amazing village,” Brown said. “I will bring the best of myself to this job every day.”

McGovern, a 16-year incumbent and retired teacher, was appointed as deputy mayor last night until the end of 2024.

Kim, who had the distinction of being the first Korean American public official in Westchester County when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in Sept. 2020 and then was elected to a full two-year term in 2021, earned his second full term in the Nov. election, as did Phillips-Staley.

McGovern was reelected as village justice running unopposed.

Meanwhile, the board unanimously reappointed George Hlapastos as Village Acting Justice and Silverberg Zalantis LLC as Village Attorneys.

On the Planning Board, Joan Raiselis was reappointed as chairperson and David Aukland was reappointed to a new five-year term.

“That is a tremendous task and we thank you for your service,” Brown said of the Planning Board members.

On the Zoning Board, Sally Lawrence was reappointed as chairperson and Tricia Rachlin was reappointed to a new five-year term.

Jane Greenwood was reappointed as chairperson of the Architectural Review Board, James DeSimone was reappointed as chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council, Martin Hauser was reappointed as chair of the Tree Commission, and Rachel Tieger and Dean Gallea were reappointed as Co-Chairs of the Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Committee (TEAC).