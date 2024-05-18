May 18, 2024
“Chemistry” is…Chemical
May 18, 2024
"CHEMISTRY" is...Chemical: Deciphering the complicated science of spark By Krista Madsen– Chemistry is the scientific study of the properties and behavior of...
John Hiatt Returns to Music Hall Celebrating Life’s Lessons
May 18, 2024
By W.B. King-- When Elvis Presley sang "It was on a moonlight night, the star is shining bright" on the...
Healthcare Workers Vote to Authorize a Strike at Phelps Hospital, Unless…
May 17, 2024
Registered nurses and other caregivers at Phelps Hospital voted 98.9% to authorize a strike "if hospital management refuses to settle...
Wasteless Horsemen Initiative Brings Sustainability to Tarrytown Schools
May 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Wasteless Horsemen Initiative in the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns focuses on zero-waste practices that help...
The Club Car Grille Arrives in Irvington
May 17, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- On May 16, the much-anticipated Club Car Grille officially opened in the former River City Grille space...
Irvington School Board Names New Superintendent
May 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- At a special meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, May 15, Dr. Mara Ratesic was...
Sleepy Hollow to Host 150th Anniversary Car Show Saturday
May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be hosting a 150th Anniversary Car Show on Saturday, May 18...
Hastings-on-Hudson Candidates Make Cases for Board of Ed
May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Four candidates seeking three seats on the Hastings-on-Hudson Board of Education took part in in a May...
Ardsley Mayor Kaboolian Recognized as 2024 Woman of Distinction
May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley Mayor Nancy Kaboolian was honored Tuesday at the 2024 NYS Senate Women of Distinction Ceremony in...
Tarrytown Schools Assistant Superintendent for Business Honored
May 15, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Brian Fried, Assistant Superintendent for Business of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, has been named the...
