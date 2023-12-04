Sponsor
Sleepy Hollow News

The Power of Passion

Colin Rocker of Sleepy Hollow at an Albany press conference
December 3, 2023

State Assemblywoman MJ Shimsky was so impressed by the passion with which 10-year-old Colin Ricker described the effect his visit to Glacier National Park had on his understanding of climate change that she invited him to speak at a press conference in Albany.

Young Colin’s unrehearsed remarks were at a Mothers Out Front event at the Hudson Valley Writers Center last month. He spoke eloquently about how the glaciers were melting as a result of a warming atmosphere. At Shimsky’s invitation, he would take that same message to a Youth Climate Leaders Unite rally for the NY HEAT Act, pending legislation that would align gas emission regulation with the state’s emission reduction targets.

Colin (front and center) with other young activists

“The rally went really well,” says his mother, Rachel Ricker. “Colin spoke passionately about his trip to Glacier National Park this past summer and the importance of working together to try to end climate change. He led a chant, “What do we want?” and everyone responded, “Climate justice,”

