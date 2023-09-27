Spooktacular Events Planned Locally for Halloween Season

September 27, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

As Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said, “Few places on the planet celebrate Halloween like Sleepy Hollow.”

Of course, the most spooktacular season is also celebrated beyond Sleepy Hollow’s haunted border, proving ample opportunity for thrill seekers to scream and shriek to their beating heart’s delight.

The following is a thorough listing of Halloween-themed events in the area:

THE GREAT JACK O’LANTERN BLAZE

Running for 54 nights (Sept. 15-Nov. 19)

Van Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson

The premier “must-see” event is bigger and better than ever with hand-carved Jack-O’-Lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. New this year: the country’s first-ever pumpkin ferris wheel, a circus sideshow and a tribute to the Day of the Dead. Included in the experience is an all-original soundtrack, theatrical lighting, and special effects.

Tickets can only be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org.

THE LEGEND CIRQUE (Tickets required)

September 21- October 29 (Thursday-Sunday) – 60 Continental St.

The LEGEND Cirque returns by popular demand. The second season of their simmering cirque-noir, love-triangle adaptation of Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ will be performed under a big-top tent on Thursday and Friday nights starting at 7 p.m., while weekend shows run at 2 and 7 p.m.

This year, Washington Irving is brought back to life by local luminary and Executive Director of The Tarrytown Music Hall, Bjorn Olsson, who will debut as the live narrator of The Legend Cirque and interact with the circus performers in real time. Mr. Olsson has had a long career in theater and opera,

Seating is limited to 210 people per show in the LEGEND tent. Tickets range from $45 ringside to $40 on the center risers and on the sides. Run time is 90 minutes with a 15-intermission, and the recommended minimum age for attending is 10 years old. Parking is free onsite.

THE SPIRITS OF SLEEPY HOLLOW COUNTRY: A NIGHT OF LEGENDARY MAGIC

Sept. 29 to Oct. 29, Dutch Barn at Philipsburg Manor, Sleepy Hollow

Featuring master illusionists Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace who journey into the realm of the unknown at this spooky supernatural spectacle. Their tricks and conjurings will leave you spellbound as they communicate with the spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country, like Hulda, Major Andre, and the Headless Horseman himself! Once thought long departed, it turns out these spirits are still present and have quite a bit to say.

Tickets start at $65 (discount for Historic Hudson Valley members). Visit www.hudsonvalley.org.

LEGEND

Sept. 29 – Oct. 31 (Fridays through Sundays)Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, Tarrytown

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” as you’ve never heard it before. Irving’s ‘Legend’ returns reimagined this fall. Performed outdoors under the stars at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk will cast a spell with dramatic performances of the classic tale. Live music and an appearance from the Headless Horseman himself make this a spooky spectacular experience for all ages. This experience is outdoors and requires walking.

Tickets only available online at www.hudsonvalley.org.

THE HORSEMEN: TERROR LIES IN CHAOS (Tickets required)

The thrills start October 6 – November 5, Kingsland Point Park, Katherine Davis Bath House

Psycho Clan, a band of misfits from the city who the NY Times calls, “The Emperors of Immersive Horror,” will create The Horsemen: Terror Lies in Chaos at the Katherine Davis Bath House in Kingsland Point Park. Audiences can scream their lungs out at the Kathryn Davis RiverWalk Center in Kingsland Point Park, located at 266 Palmer Avenue.

This new horror experience is the surreal fever dream of a madman, taking place in a nightmarish hospital as the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse descend upon us. To stop the end of the world, the patrons must find a fifth horseman, a headless one, CHAOS, and destroy him before he destroys us all! Psycho Clan is the artistic team behind the world renowned “Nightmare Haunted House” that has been running on the Lower East Side and elsewhere for 21 seasons. There will be additional collaborations with the Sleepy Hollow Arts Collective.

Kicks off October 6 and ends November 5, running Thursdays-Sundays from 6-11 p.m, October 6-22, as well as November 2 -5 (GA tickets $40, $45 at the door, and $60 for VIP); and 5pm- Midnight October 26 -October 31 (including added performances on Monday and Tuesday, 10/30 and 10/31; GA tickets $45, walk-up $50 and VIP $65). Special offer for Sleepy Hollow residents: Thursdays are “Locals’ Nights” (with proof of SH residency) or visit thehorsemenhauntedhouse.com and use code 5L33PY. You can get $15 off the entire opening weekend, October 6-8, when purchasing online before Oct 1.

Anyone 16 or younger requires a chaperon. There is a $10 parking fee for all vehicles entering the park

GLASS PUMPKIN FUNDRAISER

October 6-9, 10am-5pm – Kingsland Point Park

Artists from the Adirondack Glassblowing Studio bring hundreds of beautiful hand-blown glass pumpkins for this annual fundraiser Columbus Day Weekend. Glass pumpkin sales benefit the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley Chapter. Food trucks will be on site. This is a free event, although parking fees will apply. www.sleepyhollowny.gov.

FRIGHTENING FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY THE 13th

Friday, October 13, 5-9 p.m.

What better day to have some fun down at the new Riverwalk Park than Friday the 13th? Guests of all ages are invited to come down for live music, food trucks, ice cream, vendors and even a visit from The Headless Horseman. This could be your first chance to show off your costumes! sleepyhollowny.gov.

SCARECROW MAKING

Sat., October 14, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. (session 1), Noon to 1 p.m. (session 2)

Sponsored by the Tarrytown Recreation Department. Parking Lot D at 238 W. Main St. Pre-registration required.

HULDA THE WITCH: THE OTHER LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

October 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29, 1 and 3 p.m., The Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow

Featuring Carla Lynne Hall, with an original score by Jim Keyes, this one-woman show tells the story of Hulda of Bohemia, a woman who was originally shunned in Sleepy Hollow for being a witch, but later became a Revolutionary War hero.

Each fall, tens of thousands of people from around the world flock to Sleepy Hollow to visit the burial ground made famous in Washington Irving’s 1819 tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The famous graveyard was also known for another resident, Hulda Bohemia, a woman lived in the woods of Sleepy Hollow during the 1770’s. She is also believed to be the “High German witch doctor” Irving referenced in the Headless Horseman tale.

The Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as Dutch Reformed Church (Sleepy Hollow). Tickets ($25 adults, $20 children) are available online at https://tickets.hudsonvalley.org/events. Advance tickets required.

SUP WITCHES FESTIVAL

Sunday, October 15, 12 noon-6 p.m. (rain date October 22)

Searching for a wicked sight? Come to Horan’s Landing for the 4th annual SUP Witches Paddle where the witches gather and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is told. Join the witches and warlocks on the water or party at the park along the Hudson River. Vendors, live music, food, brews and spooky views! A memorable event for all. All those who wish to paddle must register to participate. Advance registration is required. rivertownssupyoga.com.

SLEEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED HAYRIDE & BLOCK PARTY

Friday Oct. 20 – Saturday Oct. 21, Beekman Avenue

Block Party begins at 5 p.m., Hayrides 7-11 p.m. The Haunted Hayride legend rides again into the dark night where ghosts and goblins loom.. Enjoy the annual block party with vendors, food, music refreshments and bouncy castles. Only Tarrytown School District student tickets are available for the Haunted Hayride and can be purchased for $20 at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall. The block party is free to the public.

SLEEPY HOLLOW ‘RUN FOR YOUR LIFE’ HALLOWEEN 10K

Saturday, October 28, Kids Race 9 a.m., 10K 9:30 a.m. at Morse School

Enjoy the history and scares of Sleepy Hollow as you run-for your-life-along the scenic Hudson Valley course. Don’t forget to dress up as BEST COSTUME wins! Advance registration available at rivertownrunners.org.

HALLOWEEN PARADE

Saturday, October 28, 5:30 p.m. (Raindate: October 29) Main St., Tarrytown

Wear your best costume! Block party and festivities will continue on Main St. after parade concludes.