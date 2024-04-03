Support our Sponsors
Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th

• Bookmarks: 6

April 3, 2024

by Janine Annett–

A solar eclipse offers the chance to look at the sun in a new light, but Rivertowns residents planning to observe the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th, should plan to protect their eyes if they want to see the eclipse in person.

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse on April 8th will cross North America, including Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The total solar eclipse will only be visible along a narrow path, but even people in areas outside the path of totality should still be able to see the moon pass in front of the sun. It’s important to wear special eclipse glasses when looking at an eclipse since the sun’s harmful rays can potentially damage eyes when people look directly at the sun, even if the sun is partially obscured.

“Looking directly at a solar eclipse poses the same risk as looking directly at the sun — a potentially blinding condition called solar retinopathy,” said Katelyn Rogerson, Doctor of Optometry and founder of Eyes on Hudson in Dobbs Ferry. “This condition can cause reduced visual acuity and blind spots in your central vision. Although some people can recover vision within several months after exposure, others will be left with permanent blind spots. There is no known treatment for solar retinopathy. If you must look at the solar eclipse, sunglasses and UV protection are not enough. Only ISO 12312-2 specialty filtered eclipse viewing glasses from reputable manufacturers are safe for the occasion.”

Rivertowns residents can get free, limited edition “I Love NY” Eclipse Glasses — if they act fast. The glasses are available at the Ardsley Service Area, located off I-87 (NYS Thruway), Milepost 6, located on the northbound side between Exit 6A (Yonkers Toll Gantry) and Exit 7 (Ardsley) in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. According to the I Love NYwebsite, eclipse viewing glasses seekers can ask a cashier or on-site staff person for a free pair of glasses, but “daily supplies are extremely limited” and “there is no guarantee that glasses will be available as demand has been very high.” The offer is for two free pairs of glasses per person, while supplies last. A staffer at the Ardsley Service Area said the glasses supply was depleted last week, but an order was placed for more glasses, which are expected to arrive soon

To read the rest of the story, follow this link to The Rivertowns Current:

https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/area-residents-should-prepare-to.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

