Pumpkin Drop to Kickoff Sleepy Hollow’s 150th Anniversary Year

December 28, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—-

The Village of Sleepy Hollow will be ringing in a very special new year in a unique way on January 2.

Sponsor

To kick-off a year of events planned to commemorate the village’s 150th anniversary, elected officials, employees and residents will be gathering at Village Hall on Beekman Ave. at 6 p.m. with a celebratory pumpkin drop.

At the same time, the 150th Anniversary Committee, led by Deputy Mayor Denise Scaglione, Trustee Patrick Sheeran and Recreation Superintendent Matthew Arone, will announce some of the upcoming historic themed activities in the village to mark the occasion.

“On May 20, 1874, a group of concerned citizens created our local government. Each time when we meet to address the mutual needs of a community that has grown to over 12,000, we uphold the commitment that they made,” said Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna. “Thanks to the planning and dedication of subsequent generations, Sleepy Hollow has become an ideal place to live, raise a family, open a business, explore historic sites and experience natural beauty.”

“Thanks to all those who continue to make the Village of Sleepy Hollow a welcoming place. If you haven’t been here for our world famous Halloween celebrations, our year-long 150th Anniversary events and inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival in June make this the best year to visit Sleepy Hollow,” Rutyna added.

Details of events, that are subject to change, will be made available on the Sleepy Hollow 150th Anniversary page on the village’s website.

Each month, the 150th Anniversary Planning Committee will post historic facts, eventually releasing 150 facts that capture the sweeping scope of events that have shaped Sleepy Hollow. With the support of the Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown and a sub-committee of the 150th Anniversary Planning Committee, these milestones will form an exhibition that will open later in the year.

Some of the events already planned include:

· Winter skating in the Village Hall parking lot on Beekman Ave., February 10,

· 150th Anniversary themed St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 9

· Commemorative planting of 150 trees in April, Time Capsule planting

· Car Show celebrating Sleepy Hollow’s automotive history, May 18

· Inaugural Sleepy Hollow Music Festival, June 8

· Commemorative 150th Anniversary fireworks July 4th

· Sleepy Hollow Carnival, August

· 150th Anniversary Block Party, September

· 150th themed Halloween Hayride, October

· Pumpkin Chunkin, November

· 150th Anniversary themed winter stroll, December