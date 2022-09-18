Advertisement
Obituaries

Norman Abramson

September 18, 2022

Norman Abramson, beloved patriarch of a large family and life-long lover of Salsa music, died September 12, 2022 in White Plains, NY at the age of 93.

Norman first met Tito Puente at the age of 15, arriving uninvited at a New York City radio station, where the king of Latin percussion was DJing a show. Norman continued to attend Latin Jazz concerts for the next 70 years. Discovering YouTube on his phone in his late 80s, he enthusiastically accessed concerts of all his favorites, including Jimmy Bosch and Eddie Palmieri.

Norman had a large group of friends from his time growing up in the Bronx, serving in the military, and spending winters in Florida. Weekly pinochle games were a fixture for many decades and he parlayed this practice into a club championship.

Yet he loved nothing more than to spend time with family. His happiest moments came surrounded by three generations for Father’s Day weekends, contributing to and complaining about the cacophony, taking the grandkids for ice cream, and monitoring the progress of his Yankees.

Norman Abramson was born August 17, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to Julius and Dora Abramson. He had an older brother, Harry who passed in 2008. He grew up in the Bronx and later moved to Westchester and Florida. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean War, he received an Honorable Discharge in 1953.

Norman is survived by his children Beth Abramson, Donald Abramson (Lisa), Jessica Mastrangelo (Gary), Leigh Abramson (Carrie), and Joel Abramson (Kelly), his grandchildren Daniel Stuckey (Amanda), David Stuckey, Anna Stuckey, Sarah Stuckey, Judd Abramson (Yuki), Meryl Abramson (Simon), Cole Abramson, Samantha Mastrangelo, Matthew Mastrangelo, Jake Mastrangelo, Joshua Abramson, Abigail Abramson, James Abramson, Eamon Abramson, Noah Abramson, and Ella Abramson; and great-grandchildren Eva Stuckey, Juliet Stuckey, Kinori Abramson, and Hizki Abramson.

A service will be held Sunday September 18, 2022 at Temple Israel of the City of New York Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of the deceased to Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry at https://www.shareourstrength.org

