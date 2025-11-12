New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor

November 12, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in Tarrytown.

The Tarrytown Planning Board recently held a public hearing on plans for The Gatehouse on Hudson View Way and Division Street—an approximately 100,000 square-foot building slated to include 10 studios, 29 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom units.

Earlier plans called for an 85,000-square-foot building with 21 three-bedroom units. There are currently 218 units at Hudson Harbor.

Planning Board member Joan Raiselis, serving her last meeting, said her remaining colleagues, who declared themselves lead agency in the review process, would be looking into many issues surrounding the proposal, such as traffic, density, increased school children and reliance on emergency services.

“Everything we can think of that will be impacted by this increase,” she said. “This is going to take time. This board will really sink its teeth into this.”

Ralph Rossi, CEO and President of RMA Development, the contract vendee with National Resources, owners of Hudson Harbor, told planners his company was aware of some issues involving the roadways at the complex.

“We’re working with National Resources to bring the roads up to snuff,” he said, noting it was “not practical” to make all the roads there public. “The hot topic is the roadways. There’s a lot of hidden things going on that we’re not aware of.”

Paul Stone, a resident of Orchard Street, maintained the proposal did not comply with the village’s Zoning Code, which stipulates mixed development on the site. He termed the project “ill-conceived.”

“I find all this astounding what is being proposed to this board. The density and design of this are really excessive,” he stressed. “This is ignoring history of what is supposed to be happening.”

However, Craig Singer and Bonnie Tarkenton, both residents at Hudson Harbor, welcomed RMA Development’s vision for the property.

“It is time to complete Hudson Harbor as a whole,” Singer said. “I do support phase five being multi-family housing. Hudson Harbor is a cost-effective gem for the village.”

“Everybody should compromise and work with the developer. He’s willing to come in and make changes,” Tarkenton said. “National Resources wants out of here. He didn’t do what he was supposed to and we have an eyesore in the complex.”