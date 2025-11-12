Tarrytown NewsTop News New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 7 November 12, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in Tarrytown. The Tarrytown Planning Board recently held a public hearing on plans for The Gatehouse on Hudson View Way and Division Street—an approximately 100,000 square-foot building slated to include 10 studios, 29 one-bedroom units and 42 two-bedroom units.Support our Sponsors Earlier plans called for an 85,000-square-foot building with 21 three-bedroom units. There are currently 218 units at Hudson Harbor. Planning Board member Joan Raiselis, serving her last meeting, said her remaining colleagues, who declared themselves lead agency in the review process, would be looking into many issues surrounding the proposal, such as traffic, density, increased school children and reliance on emergency services. “Everything we can think of that will be impacted by this increase,” she said. “This is going to take time. This board will really sink its teeth into this.” Ralph Rossi, CEO and President of RMA Development, the contract vendee with National Resources, owners of Hudson Harbor, told planners his company was aware of some issues involving the roadways at the complex. “We’re working with National Resources to bring the roads up to snuff,” he said, noting it was “not practical” to make all the roads there public. “The hot topic is the roadways. There’s a lot of hidden things going on that we’re not aware of.” Paul Stone, a resident of Orchard Street, maintained the proposal did not comply with the village’s Zoning Code, which stipulates mixed development on the site. He termed the project “ill-conceived.” “I find all this astounding what is being proposed to this board. The density and design of this are really excessive,” he stressed. “This is ignoring history of what is supposed to be happening.” However, Craig Singer and Bonnie Tarkenton, both residents at Hudson Harbor, welcomed RMA Development’s vision for the property. “It is time to complete Hudson Harbor as a whole,” Singer said. “I do support phase five being multi-family housing. Hudson Harbor is a cost-effective gem for the village.” “Everybody should compromise and work with the developer. He’s willing to come in and make changes,” Tarkenton said. “National Resources wants out of here. He didn’t do what he was supposed to and we have an eyesore in the complex.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Tarrytown NewsTop News New Units Proposed at Hudson Harbor November 12, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A new four-story building with 81 condominiums is being proposed on the waterfront at Hudson Harbor in... Read More Lifestyles Nope November 10, 2025 NOPE: A very positive expression By Krista Madsen Saying no, I once wrote, creates space for better yeses. Inspired by this broken brick... Read More Environmental News Unsustainable November 9, 2025 By Dean Gallea, Energy and Conservation Chair, Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) Sustainable Westchester has informed us that the Westchester... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Now One Win Away November 8, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow is one victory away from what was unthinkable for so long. After a decade of... Read More ArdsleyBack to School News Ardsley High Seniors Enter Regeneron Science Talent Search November 6, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A large group of seniors at Ardsley High School has entered the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search,... Read More Government & Politics Democrats Sweep Local Elections November 5, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Reflecting a larger trend regionally and nationally, Democrats in the rivertowns swept village and county elections Tuesday.... Read More Lifestyles Howl November 2, 2025 HOWL: A lunatic compendium By Krista Madsen I am a proud Radical Left Lunatic but also just your garden variety lunatic in... Read More Rivertowns Sports Horsemen Hammer Pleasantville in Playoff Win November 2, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow players were as excited as they could be after thumping visiting Pleasantville 33-6 on Saturday... Read More Irvington News Ruth Goldsmith’s Big Birthday Surprise November 1, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Her actual birthday is not until December, but concern about weather suggested a semi-outdoor event would benefit... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Karen Brown’s Third Term Goal: Keep Tarrytown On Track October 31, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- When 2026 rolls around, there will be new mayors in five of the six rivertown villages covered... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint