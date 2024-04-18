Support our Sponsors
Ardsley
School News

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of Concord Road Elementary School. Bhat will work with current Principal Anthony DiCarlo to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and will officially take on the role of principal on July 1.

Bhat has more than eight years of school administrative experience as a high school assistant principal and elementary school principal and 16 years as a teacher and reading and math specialist. In addition, she served as an Adjunct Professor for 19 years teaching a variety of Education courses at Hunter College, Lehman College, and Teachers College at Columbia University.

“I am delighted and honored to be appointed to serve as Concord Road School’s principal,” Bhat said. “Building on Ardsley’s tradition of academic excellence and success for every student, I am excited to lead such a talented faculty and staff as we collectively cultivate passionate learners and informed global citizens who actively influence their world.”

The Board of Education stated: “We are confident that Dr. Bhat will continue to build on the positive momentum at CRS. Her established ability to build strong relationships with faculty, students, staff, and families will serve her well in creating the best educational experience for our students.”

Bhat earned her Doctor of Education (EdD) degree in Educational Leadership (EdL) from New York University and a Reading Specialist Master of Arts from Teachers College, Columbia University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Education from the University of Virginia. She holds NYS Professional School District Leaders, School Building Leaders, Literacy Birth-Grade 6 and Grades 5-12 Licenses and a NYS Permanent Grades PreK-6 License.

 

April 18, 2024
