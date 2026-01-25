Community NewsHealth News Medical Advice During A Snowstorm Published 1 week ago1w ago • Bookmarks: 93 January 25, 2026 It’s dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day–and it’s not going to get much safer soon, as ice and wind are likely to exacerbate the dangers of the snowfall that accumulated Sunday into Monday. Here’s some advice from medical experts from Phelps Northwell Hospital on how to stay not only safe but healthy: Shalom Sokolow, MD, Emergency Physician, Phelps Hospital on the most critical health risks people face during a major winter storm like this: “Major winter storms pose a unique set of health risks, particularly for our most vulnerable community members. Beyond the immediate dangers of hypothermia and frostbite from direct cold exposure, we see significant challenges related to accessibility and power outages. For patients dependent on medical technology at home – like those using oxygen concentrators, CPAP machines, or even charging essential medical devices – a prolonged power outage can quickly become life-threatening. Similarly, individuals requiring regular, time-sensitive medical treatments such as dialysis, chemotherapy infusions, or wound care may find themselves unable to reach their facilities due to impassable roads or lack of transportation. Pregnant individuals with high-risk conditions or those needing specialized care, and even those recovering from recent surgery, can face critical delays. We urge everyone to proactively plan, communicate with their care teams, and check on elderly or medically fragile neighbors.” What are the warning signs of cold-related illnesses like hypothermia and frostbite, and what immediate steps should someone take if they suspect they or a loved one is experiencing these conditions? “It’s crucial for everyone to recognize the signs of cold-related illnesses. Hypothermia is a dangerous drop in core body temperature. Initial signs include uncontrollable shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and drowsiness. In severe cases, shivering may stop, and the person can lose consciousness. If you suspect hypothermia, immediately move the person to a warm, dry place, remove any wet clothing, and wrap them in warm blankets. Offer warm (non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated) drinks. Seek emergency medical attention immediately if the condition is severe or doesn’t improve. Frostbite is tissue damage from freezing. You’ll typically notice numbness, a waxy appearance, and discolored skin – it might look white, grayish-yellow, or even bluish. The affected area may feel firm or hard. Your first step is to get the person to a warmer place. Gently rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water, or use skin-to-skin contact. Crucially, do NOT rub the affected area, use direct dry heat, or walk on frostbitten feet, as this can cause further damage. Once rewarmed, bandage the area loosely and seek medical attention. It’s also important to stay in a warm environment for as long as possible after rewarming, as re-exposure to cold can worsen tissue damage significantly.” Under what circumstances should someone absolutely seek emergency medical attention or call 911 during the storm, and what considerations should people keep in mind when deciding whether to brave the weather for non-emergent medical needs? “During a major snowstorm, the decision to call 911 should always be made for life-threatening emergencies. This includes severe chest pain, signs of a stroke (remember FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911), uncontrolled bleeding, severe difficulty breathing, sudden severe injuries, altered mental status, or severe, unresponsive hypothermia or frostbite. Do not hesitate to call for these critical situations. For non-emergent medical needs, such as routine appointments, prescription refills, or minor ailments, it is always best to wait until travel conditions are safe. Do not risk hazardous travel for something that can be postponed. If you have concerns that can’t wait but aren’t life-threatening, consider utilizing telehealth options if appropriate for your condition. Navjot Sobti, MD, interventional cardiologist, Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital On who should be cautious: “While there’s no strict age cutoff, we advise significant caution for individuals generally above their mid-40s, particularly if they are less active. For those over 65 with heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, or a sedentary lifestyle, we strongly recommend avoiding snow shoveling.” On the physiological risks of shoveling: “Shoveling snow places tremendous stress on the heart, often exceeding what occurs during a cardiac stress test. Just 10 minutes of heavy shoveling can push the heart to nearly its maximum rate. The cold environment further compounds this risk, causing blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to spike. For someone at risk, ‘it’s almost like putting themselves through an unsupervised maximal exertion stress test without a cardiologist actively monitoring them.'” On recognizing and responding to warning signs: “It’s crucial not to ignore warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, a racing heart, or palpitations. Even if these symptoms resolve quickly, you could still be experiencing a heart attack. If you experience any of these, call 911 immediately for evaluation.” Overall advice: “Ultimately, when it comes to your heart health and shoveling snow, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Tomorrow's snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don't have...