Obituaries Margaret (Healy) Maguill Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 4 Straight on view of an isolated photograph of a glass square vase of colorful flowers in greens, pinks and purples, adorned with a pink ribbon around the vase. Canon 5D MarkII. August 24, 2022 Margaret Maguill died on August 21, 2022. Marge was born in New York City to Agnes and Frank Healy on March 19, 1927 and moved with her family to Tarrytown, N.Y. shortly afterward where she spent the remainder of her 95 years. Marge was a true modern woman, working part time as a legal secretary for local attorneys while raising her young family, followed by working for over twenty years as the office manager for the Donald R. Reed Speech Center in Sleepy Hollow. Following her retirement, Marge stayed active volunteering many hours at Historic Hudson Valley Philipsburg Manor and the Tarrytown Music Hall where she met many co-workers who became good friends. Marge took great pride in her appearance and was always beautifully dressed whether it was for a trip to a five star restaurant or a trip to the supermarket. Marge loved to travel, making sure to take at least one major trip every year. Over the years she traveled to Greece, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Mexico and many sites in the U.S. including the west coast, Hawaii and Alaska. Marge was living proof of "It Takes a Village". In her later years she was the recipient of great kindness, generosity and support from her neighbors, Tarrytown business owners and Music Hall co-workers. While Marge was a fiercely independent woman, it was this tremendous support that enabled her to stay in her home until her death. For these acts of kindness her family will always be tremendously grateful. Marge was predeceased by her parents, her 3 siblings Thomas, Aileen, and Loretta, and her daughter Joyce. She is survived by her son Kenneth, grandchildren Tiffany, Erin, Allison and Sean, seven great grandchildren, five nieces and 2 nephews. A memorial will be held in Marge's honor from 3-5 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home in Tarrytown on Saturday, August 27th. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Marge's beloved Tarrytown Music Hall in her honor. www.tarrytownmusichall.org