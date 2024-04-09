Support our Sponsors
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
Ardsley
Community News
Lifestyles

Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

• Bookmarks: 9

Liebman's Yuval Dekel (photo care of Liebmn's Deli)
April 9, 2024

By Shana Liebman–

Mazel tov to Liebman’s, the beloved, Bronx-born Jewish deli that recently opened a second spot in Ardsley. We are so happy to have you (and your half-sour pickles) here.

Joe Liebman (no relation to the author) opened the first Liebman’s Deli in 1953. At the time, there were hundreds of Jewish delis in the Bronx. Liebman’s outlasted all of them. In 1980, an Israeli named Joseph Dekel bought Liebman’s, determined to preserve the original recipes. The Riverdale restaurant has since become an institution, a relic of another time.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

Dekel’s son Yuval (who lives in Westchester), along with Westchester resident Craig Weitz, opened Liebman’s second location on March 18 at the edge of Ardsley’s awkward cul-de-sac (​​ie Addyman Square), bringing some much-needed chutzpah to the area. (Liebman’s took over and remodeled two vacant businesses: a deli and a pizza place.)

Everything about the place feels buoyantly retro and authentic. The walls are covered with ironic art like blunt drawings of Hasidic men kicking a soccer ball and Warhol-like prints of horseradish jars. In the sleek dining side of the narrow, two-part restaurant, Formica four-tops are lined up on a black and white tiled floor, and everyone is drinking Dr. Brown sodas. On the entry/take-out side, the glass display case houses tubs of matzoh balls in waiting, and large metal pans of chopped liver, gefilte fish, herring, tuna salad, and rugelach that you can visually devour while waiting for an order or a table.

The spread: What’s not to like?

The enormous menu rivals a suburban diner’s — minus the pancakes and Salisbury steak. Also, only a real Jewish deli would offer tuna salad every which way—and meatloaf as an appetizer. The famous pastrami sandwich is the real deal — with fresh, juicy meat packed to the rim of (non-toasted) rye, with a side of communal mustard. (Sandwiches also come packed with turkey, corned beef, tuna, egg salad, or chicken salad.) The matzoh balls are fluffy and light, if a bit under-seasoned, and come in a flavorful, rich chicken broth with short noodles and soft carrots. You can also pair half of a sandwich with a cup of soup.

More adventurous eaters (and old-school Jewish diners) will appreciate the beef tongue, chopped liver platter, fried kreplach, and kishka. The menu also features Middle Eastern dishes like falafel and hummus with pita, and an Israeli salad. And there’s plenty for kids, including a “$5 Frankfurter” steal. (Apologies to my mother-in-law, whom I dramatically informed that the word “frankfurter” no longer exists.)

The sprawling, international menu doesn’t stop there. There’s fried chicken, burgers, knockwurst, goulash, and a Roumanian steak. Plus, beloved breakfast dishes like eggs with salami, and bagels with smoked salmon. Traditional culinary rules are consistent: Cream cheese is parve, and there’s no pork in the Kosher Cobb.

Now that’s a pastrami sandwich!

Although the food is top-notch, the prices are steep: $28 for a chef salad and $18 for smoked whitefish on a bagel. The dining-in process is still a bit clunky —a recent order of the Kosher Cobb seemed to throw the kitchen for a loop. Also, the waiters, while industrious, seem to be learning the ropes. (Although this might just be the usual sweaty, erratic, apologetic service that comes with a good Jewish deli.) In the meantime, stop kvetching! You’ve got free coleslaw and sour pickles to nosh.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

April 9, 2024
Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as...
Read More
Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Mazel tov to Liebman’s, the beloved, Bronx-born Jewish deli that recently opened a second spot in Ardsley....
Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Hudson Valley Restaurant Week(s) has returned to the Rivertowns for a spring 2024 season (April 8-21). Here...
Read More
Umbraphile

Umbraphile

April 8, 2024
UMBRAPHILE: Lover of space | chaser of shadow By Krista Madsen– “BECAUSE THEY ARE HARD” We really need a Moon Moment. President...
Read More
High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

April 8, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams for the upcoming season. DOBBS FERRY Despite a...
Read More
Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

April 7, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- Westchester’s premiere independent film center raised the curtain on its long-awaited Take 3 Wine Bar & Cafe...
Read More
Kathleen Madigan Returns to The Musical Hall, Armed With Her Unique Brand of Observational Humor

Kathleen Madigan Returns to The Musical Hall, Armed With Her Unique Brand of Observational Humor

April 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- Growing up in a large Irish Catholic clan in Missouri, Kathleen Madigan was surrounded by a quirky,...
Read More
Fire Destroys Sentimental Dobbs Ferry Structure

Fire Destroys Sentimental Dobbs Ferry Structure

April 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman--- When Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park House went up in flames Saturday, it was just the latest challenge...
Read More
Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th

Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th

April 3, 2024
by Janine Annett-- A solar eclipse offers the chance to look at the sun in a new light, but Rivertowns...
Read More
Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Combine Again This Month

Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Combine Again This Month

April 3, 2024
By Robert Kimmel— A blend of fun, entertainment and excitement await the crowds of youngsters and adults expected to attend...
Read More
9 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
254 views
bookmark icon