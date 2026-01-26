Community NewsLetters-to-the-Editor & Commentary Lawler Must Call For Noem’s Impeachment Published 7 days ago7d ago • Bookmarks: 52 January 26, 2026 Two innocent U.S. citizens have been shot to death by ICE with total immunity and no accountability. ICE agents are motivated to cause fear and pain rather than to professionally apprehend undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes. ICE is acting like masked thugs on a nationwide basis with zero oversight. This is not my America. DHS Secretary Noem must be impeached and ICE completely overhauled. We have twice been asked to believe their lies rather than our own eyes looking at multiple videos. I spoke personally with Congressman Lawler who told me that he wanted a full and fair investigation of Renee Good’s shooting. Not only did DHS not investigate but they inhibited investigation by local law enforcement. Where is our Congressman’s oversight and outrage? I call on Congressman Lawler to publicly call for Noem’s impeachment and his vote to do so. Jeff Feldman, Granite Springs, NY Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Lifestyles Puberty in Hiding February 1, 2026 PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination January 29, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold... Read More Environmental News GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program January 28, 2026 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week. In this, the third year... Read More Lifestyles First Place, Last Pickle January 28, 2026 FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my... Read More Community NewsHealth News Medical Advice During A Snowstorm January 25, 2026 It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going... Read More ArdsleySchool News Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest January 25, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown January 24, 2026 By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and... Read More Lifestyles In/scrutable January 24, 2026 IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to... Read More Community NewsGreenburgh News VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE January 24, 2026 Tomorrow’s snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don’t have... Read More Community NewsHastings-on-HudsonSchool News Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March January 19, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.... Read More 52 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint