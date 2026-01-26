Lawler Must Call For Noem’s Impeachment

January 26, 2026

Two innocent U.S. citizens have been shot to death by ICE with total immunity and no accountability. ICE agents are motivated to cause fear and pain rather than to professionally apprehend undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes. ICE is acting like masked thugs on a nationwide basis with zero oversight.

This is not my America. DHS Secretary Noem must be impeached and ICE completely overhauled. We have twice been asked to believe their lies rather than our own eyes looking at multiple videos. I spoke personally with Congressman Lawler who told me that he wanted a full and fair investigation of Renee Good’s shooting. Not only did DHS not investigate but they inhibited investigation by local law enforcement. Where is our Congressman’s oversight and outrage? I call on Congressman Lawler to publicly call for Noem’s impeachment and his vote to do so.

Jeff Feldman,

Granite Springs, NY