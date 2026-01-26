Support our Sponsors
  • Science Success - chemistry, biology science tutors
Community News
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Lawler Must Call For Noem’s Impeachment

• Bookmarks: 52

Letters box - letters to the editor in the Rivertowns
January 26, 2026

Two innocent U.S. citizens have been shot to death by ICE with total immunity and no accountability. ICE agents are motivated to cause fear and pain rather than to professionally apprehend undocumented immigrants who committed serious crimes.  ICE is acting like masked thugs on a nationwide basis with zero oversight.

This is not my America. DHS Secretary Noem must be impeached and ICE completely overhauled. We have twice been asked to believe their lies rather than our own eyes looking at multiple videos. I spoke personally with Congressman Lawler who told me that he wanted a full and fair investigation of Renee Good’s shooting. Not only did DHS not investigate but they inhibited investigation by local law enforcement. Where is our Congressman’s oversight and outrage? I call on Congressman Lawler to publicly call for Noem’s impeachment and his vote to do so.

Jeff Feldman,
Granite Springs, NY
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
Andrea Martone Realtor - Rivertowns and Westchester
Puberty in Hiding

Puberty in Hiding

February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Read More
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
Read More
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week.  In this, the third year...
Read More
First Place, Last Pickle

First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my...
Read More
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going...
Read More
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo---  An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s...
Read More
Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown

January 24, 2026
By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and...
Read More
In/scrutable

In/scrutable

January 24, 2026
IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to...
Read More
VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE

January 24, 2026
Tomorrow’s snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don’t have...
Read More
Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March

January 19, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Read More
52 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
84 views
bookmark icon