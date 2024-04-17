Support our Sponsors
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
School News

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

• Bookmarks: 10

Irvington High School Valedictorian Ciara Lyons and Salutatorian Hanna Reich
April 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons has been named valedictorian, while Reich is salutatorian.

Both students said they were honored to have earned the recognition and attributed their success to the support of family, teachers and peers.

Support our Sponsors
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

For Lyons, the recognition was a testament to her strong faith that she relied on through stressful and busy moments. It also meant that her hard work and dedication throughout her high school career has paid off. While she will miss the beautiful views that Irvington provides and the engaging school events, including Color Wars and homecoming, she treasures the amazing community that’s filled with spirit, friendliness and love.

“My experience at Irvington has been amazing and it is going to be so hard to leave,” Lyons said. “Most of our class has known each other since kindergarten and thus we have all formed incredible bonds. The Class of 2024 is really so special, and it is going to be so hard to leave them. I plan to live in Irvington again as an adult because I can’t imagine finding anywhere else that compares.”

Lyons is a member of the National Honor Society, Latin Club, Peer Leadership, varsity cross-country, indoor and outdoor track teams, and has been a member of the Student Council for four years, serving as secretary, treasurer and president. She is a National Latin Exam silver medalist, an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, and has earned the Harvard Book Award and Marra Awards in French and Latin.

In addition, Lyons has been involved with her local Catholic church and served on a team with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year Campaign, raising nearly $50,000 for cancer research.

In the fall, Lyons will attend the University of Notre Dame and plans on double majoring in neuroscience and theology.

For Reich, the recognition serves as a culmination of hard work and a celebration of academic achievement, integrity and dedication. She attributed her success to her internal quest for knowledge since she was a child who used to bring National Geographic Kids almanacs everywhere she went.

“I would summarize my experience at Irvington as a whirlwind,” Reich said. “I started high school during the COVID-19 pandemic and found all of the opportunities offered both exciting and intimidating. I learned how to deal with stress and heavy workloads, but also joy and free thinking. I became enthralled with the spirit and community of IHS, loving every minute of pep rallies and Color Wars. I will miss the friendships I have made most of all, as well as the schoolwide events.”

Throughout her high school career, Reich has been involved in numerous activities both inside and outside of school. She is a member of the concert and marching band, as well as the wind ensemble and jazz band. She is also a member of the winter and spring track, president of the Science Olympiad, peer leader and an active participant in the Jewish Cultural Club, National Honor Society and Spanish Club.

Outside of school, Reich has shadowed an otolaryngology-head and neck surgeon in White Plains and volunteered to virtually tutor English to people in Ukraine. In addition, she is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, and has also earned the Dartmouth Book Award, the Marra Award for Band and a Scholastic Writing Award.

In the fall, Reich will attend Northeastern University and plans on pursuing an education in criminal justice and psychology.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...
Read More
Writer’s Block…of Clay

Writer’s Block…of Clay

April 15, 2024
WRITER'S BLOCK...OF CLAY: The pleasure, pain and Play-Doh of creating By Krista Madsen– There have been times in my writing life—memorable, magical,...
Read More
Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

April 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

April 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will be hosting the 2024 Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival on Friday,...
Read More
Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

April 10, 2024
We've got great news for the health of our local forests! An anonymous donor granted $100,000 to Westchester Land Trust...
Read More
Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year

Hastings Flea Market Returns for 11th Year

April 10, 2024
  This story is from the Rivertowns Current by Janine Annett-- Rivertowns residents don’t have to travel down to Brooklyn...
Read More
Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

April 9, 2024
Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as...
Read More
10 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
213 views
bookmark icon