Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

April 9, 2024

By Shana Liebman–

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week(s) has returned to the Rivertowns for a spring 2024 season (April 8-21). Here are some of the delicious deals at local favorites.

Hastings-on-Hudson

Harvest-on-Hudson, the elegant Meditteranean spot on the river that sources from its on-site garden, has a lunch prix-fixe ($39.95, Monday-Friday) and a dinner prix-fixe ($44.95 Monday-Friday and Sunday). Choose an app, main (pizza, pasta, or entree), and dessert from their regular menus, which include burrata with pickled eggplant and pistachio pesto on sesame toast, and shrimp scampi with Calabrian chili. Don’t sleep on their white clam pizza with littlenecks and bread crumbs or the short rib Scarpetta with Anson Mills polenta.

Divino Cucina Italiana (from the owners of Hudson Prime in Irvington) serves old-school classics with a modern twist. Their generous lunch pre-fixe ($29.95) includes truffle arancini, spicy rigatoni with chicken, and tiramisu or limoncello cake for dessert. The three-course dinner menu ($44.95) has five entree options, including sole picatta and pork osso bucco over risotto. Start your meal with a happy hour drink in their speakeasy. (Restaurant Week menus are available Tuesday-Friday and Sunday.)

The beloved French bistro Saint George is celebrating this year’s Restaurant Week with a three-course dinner prix-fixe ($44.95, Wednesday-Sunday) that features many of its star staples like buttery escargot, pate with cornichons, and a hearty coq au vin, as well as some fresh dishes like salmon with mustard and dill, and a pork blade steak with pomme puree.

Dobbs Ferry

The Cookery may be the Rivertowns’ most popular restaurant, so make a reservation now for their prix-fixe dinner ($44.95, Wednesday-Friday). The small Restaurant Week menu includes the insanely delicious heirloom meatball and their daily-made mozzarella, plus lamb bolognese and a smoky, honey-glazed chicken

To continue reading, go to Rivertowns Current: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/hudson-valley-restaurant-week-returns?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

Read or leave a comment on this story...

