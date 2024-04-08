High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

April 8, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams for the upcoming season.

DOBBS FERRY

Despite a difficult schedule, hopes are high for a winning record. The Eagles are very talented at key positions.

League Most Valuable Player Maysin Kannapin tops the list of returning players. She batted .455 with an on-base percentage of .581. She repeatedly sparks the team by throwing out would-be base stealers or throwing out runners. “It creates a positive energy with our team that is immensely valuable,” said Coach Kim Reznicek.

Senior third baseman Sofia Fucci is back after an All-League season. She batted .314 last spring while knocking in 18 runs. She came on offensively and is expected to carry that momentum into her final season. Abby Dann emerged as an All-League performer as a sophomore. She is skilled as a pitcher and as a second baseman and looms as a key offensive player.

Reznicek said of Dann’s pitching, “She has a calm demeanor that allows her to deliver in high stress situations. I expect her to continue to thrive in those big moments, even closing out games when we need her.”

All-Leaguer Nicolette Giorgio is a freshman but does not play that way. She ranked third on the team in average (.348) and hits (21) as an eighth grader. She pitches and plays second base.

Others who will contribute are shortstop Madison Piacentino, first baseman Alexa Vicchio, centerfielder Kamryn Addis, left fielder Gianna Stone, right fielder Nola Brown. Ella Rizzo and Kim Gregorio also will patrol the outfield.

Dobbs Ferry defeated Westlake in the opening round of the playoffs last season. Reznicek hopes to better that. “My expectation is to be over .500, which will be very tough with our tough schedule,” she said in her pursuit of annual improvement.

HACKLEY

The Hornets got far last season, advancing to the New York State Association of Independent Schools championship game before bowing, 2-0, to Poly Prep. The obvious goal is to clear that final hurdle. And they certainly have the ability to do that.

Few pitchers are more capable than junior right-hander Andy Hegarty. With 567 strikeouts to begin the season, she is closing in on the school record of 725. She fashioned a 13-4 record as a sophomore with a 0.75 ERA. She allowed just 44 hits in 112 innings. She also is a force offensively, where she is closing in on 100 career hits.

“She’s a workhorse. She puts in a tremendous amount of time in the offseason,” said coach Margaret Scarcella. “Hitting lessons. Pitching lessons. She’s always looking to improve.” Hegarty serves as a captain with speedy senior center fielder Harper Kelsey.

More good news: There is tremendous talent in the pipeline. Catcher Brigid Doherty and third baseman Gabrielle Paes look to build on solid performances as eighth graders. Ellie Firsenbaum is an eighth-grader who possesses surprising power for her age.

“It’s a fun group. They work hard,” said Scarcella, knowing a championship may be well within reach.

IRVINGTON

Jimmy Madison is encouraged by the talent he inherits from previous coach Martin Resendiz. “I think they can accomplish a winning record and get a good seed in the sectionals,” Madison said. “I think we can make some teams realize that we’re here to play.”

Opponents will certainly know that when they face sophomore pitcher Nia Kilbury. “When she pitches, she’s on point,” Madison said. “She’s got good composure, a good mindset. She’s in the game ready to go. She’s going to give us the drive we need.”

Irvington benefits from a strong senior class that includes four-year varsity member Sofia Morabito, power-hitting Samantha Weidler, left fielder Megan Swift and first baseman Kate McLaughlin.

Sophomore right-hander Kyla Clinton will complement Kilbury on the mound. Sophomore Madison Maldonado does an excellent job behind the plate.

Madison pointed to situational hitting as one of the keys to success.

SLEEPY HOLLOW

The recent history of this program was bleak until Steve Loscher took over last season. Surprise, surprise he guided the Horsemen to the sectional playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years. With a young roster caused by the absence of a junior varsity team, building on that may be challenging.

The Horsemen return an All-League third baseman in Lucy Black, who batted .350 last year as a sophomore. She must lead the way offensively. Pitching is in good hands with Amber Lopez, who has good command of her pitches. Shannon Klami is valuable as a senior utility player. The outfield is outstanding with wide-ranging centerfielder Hannah Verbeke flanked by Annie and Izzi Luciano.

The future appears to be very bright for freshman first baseman Meghan McMahon.

“The key to our success is getting quality pitching and timely hitting because I think we will be strong defensively,” Loscher said, “We need a few people to step up and give us quality at-bats.”

The second-year coach is keeping it real with his expectations. “We’re not a juggernaut. We’re not a powerhouse. We’re going to struggle,” he said. “But the kids are going to learn the game and have fun. And that’s what it’s all about.”