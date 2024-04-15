Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024

by Janine Annett–

Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village, his parents and grandparents also grew up here. Simmonds has been a patrol officer with the Hastings Police Department for nearly six years; before joining the force, he worked for the Hastings DPW.

Next month, Simmonds plans to take on a new challenge: riding his bicycle more than 300 miles to help raise funds for Law Enforcement United, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission of honoring law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and supporting the survivors they left behind.

Support our Sponsors



Starting May 9th, over the course of four days Simmonds will ride his bicycle from the World Trade Center in New York City to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. His colleague Detective Justin Bottiglieri will be part of the motorcycle escort accompanying the 500+ bike riders on the trip. Bottiglieri also made the ride on his motorcycle during last year’s Law Enforcement United event. Simmonds, who has been training for the event, recently cycled 100 miles in one day to ensure he feels prepared for what’s ahead.

An overview of the Law Enforcement United ride’s route

Simmonds is looking forward to the camaraderie he expects to experience during the trip and is also excited to see, for the first time, the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington. The Law Enforcement United bike ride is happening close to the start of Police Week, which begins May 12th.

The story was produced by the Rivertowns Current. To continue reading go to https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/hastings-on-hudson-resident-to-bike?utm