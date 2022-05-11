Local Charities

Gullotta House Provides Aid to Westchester Families in Need

Matt Gullotta and community volunteers celebrate distributing over 100,000 free hot meals in Ossining
May 11, 2022

The Gullotta House was founded in 2015 for the charitable purpose of helping Westchester families in need, regardless of income.  The organization responds to disasters such as a fire that might suddenly displace multiple families, as did the late March three-alarm blaze at 305 North Washington Street, Sleepy Hollow.

It was a similar fire in Tarrytown many years ago that ultimately inspired the founding of the organization by Matthew Gullotta, its President. In 1974, the Gullotta family’s belongings were wiped out during a fire.  Landlords declined to rent to the family with five kids; family services turned away the parents, advising them “your family made too much money last year.”

A variety of fund raisers by Gullotta House are developed to provide charitable aid to those who face financial or other hardships such as those who suffered financial or other hardships from the Sleepy Hollow blaze. The not-for-profit also organizes annual events, such as providing Thanksgiving meals, Liftoween and the Gullotta House Duck Race to support various ongoing initiatives.

The organization is planning a cocktail party to celebrate its 7th year Anniversary on May 26th at the Briarcliff Manor.  Tickets, donation information, and sponsorship information is available through this link:  https://www.gullottahouse.org/gullotta-house-7th-anniversary-celebration/.

Its regular, signature events are the February Hudson River Plunges held in Tarrytown and Ossining known as the Headless Horseman Plunge or Escape from Sing Sing Plunge.  Intrepid volunteers, including politicians, beauty queens, and residents of all stripes, dive into the frigid waters with supporters pledging donations for their swim.  Notwithstanding the cold weather, the warmth of divers, supporters, radio stations, EMS services, and hot chocolate provided by local cafes add a festive air to an event that raised almost $50,000 in 2022.

During 2020, Gullotta House’s activities were taken to another level.  As shelter-in-place mandates kept people indoors and out of restaurants, Gullotta House partnered with numerous Westchester restaurants to supply over 100,000 meals.  In addition to helping families in need, this effort helped restaurants keep their doors open and workers busy.  Thanks to the generosity of local residents and the volunteer work of countless, this coordination provided relief and camaraderie between organizations, municipalities, businesses and citizens to support food insecure families as well as to keep workers idled by Covid-19 shutdowns busy.

With its broadened activities and expanded reach, Gullotta House is looking to capitalize on its winning formula – namely the energy and networking of Matthew Gullotta, the dedication of Board members, the tireless efforts of volunteers, and the continued contribution from businesses and individuals who are able to lend a helping hand.  Visit https://gullottahouse.org to find out more and how to provide whatever assistance you can.

