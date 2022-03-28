30 Left Homeless by Fire in Sleepy Hollow

March 28, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire Sunday night that destroyed a three-story home in Sleepy Hollow and left 30 people homeless.

About 100 firefighters from 15 area fire departments battled the three-alarm blaze at 305 North Washington Street that was first reported at 8 p.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and it took about four hours to get it under control.

All residents escaped unharmed, but one firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the hospital.

The American Red Cross is assisting families at the James Galgano Senior Center at 55 Elm Street. Donations in the form of gift cards are being accepted at Sleepy Hollow Village Hall in the lockbox at the entrance of the building or the clerk’s office on the second floor.

Several families left homeless are also seeking monetary donations on GoFundMe.

Siobhan Kyle’s family lived on the top floor of the multi-family dwelling and stated the lifelong Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow residents lost everything, including a pet cat.

“Despite the efforts of the amazing fire departments everything is unsalvageable,” Kyle stated. “Any help is enormously appreciated. They will need everything from clothing to food and housing. Everything is lost including irreplaceable family mementos, photographs, clothing, electronics, collectibles… a lifetime of memories. Even if all you have to offer is a prayer, we could not be more appreciative during this devastating time.”

To read more about the Kyle family and help them with expenses, visit this link.

Steven Cabreja said eight members of the Rodriguez family also lost everything in the fire. To help the Rodriguez family, a neighborhood-led GoFundMe is here.

“Thankfully, everyone escaped safely as everything became engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds. First responders quickly came to the scene and put out the fire as fast as they could; however, nothing was salvageable. They have lost everything,” Cabreja stated. “Please assist with any contributions that will help them move forward in processing and handling this devastating event. Donations will be put towards food, clothing, toiletries, and living situation until they can get back on their feet.”

Stephany Nerys stated the family of Perez Peguero were also left with nothing.

“Thankfully, they all managed to escape the blazing fire but were left with nothing after it. This family of five have lost everything,” Nerys stated. “From their youngest who just turned five to their oldest, there was nothing left from this horrible fire for any of them. Please help this family with a contribution that can allow them to move forward in processing and handling this devastating event. Your donations will be directly sent to the family! We thank you for your generosity.”

The Westchester County Cause and Origin Team is investigating the fire, which appeared to have started in the back of the home. Here are some organizations accepting contributions:

RSHM Life Center is collecting supplies (clothing, shoes, etc). 32-35 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow. Monday/Wednesday 9:15 – 6PM. Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 9:15PM -9PM. Contact Andrea Carson: 32-35 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow. Monday/Wednesday 9:15 – 6PM. Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 9:15PM -9PM. Contact Andrea Carson: Andrea@RSHMLifeCenter.org

is accepting gift cards only. They can be left at Lock box at entrance of building or 2nd Floor, Clerk’s offie. Any kind of gift cards would be appreciated, and they will be distributed to the families. The Sleepy Hollow Village Hall

The Fuller Center located at 662 Main Street in New Rochelle will offer assistance with food, clothing, and housing for all affected. The contact person is James Killoran: (914) 730-2316.

Clothing and shoes were being dropped off at the Community Wardrobe in the Jewish Community Center at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown; but as of Monday the JCC was no longer accepting clothing donations, as they are currently filled to capacity.