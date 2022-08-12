August 12, 2022

Gloria Jean Leggiero Conn, 81, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died peacefully on August 7, 2022. Gloria was born on December 12, 1940 to Antonio Leggiero and Elvira Pomponio Leggiero Eriksen.

Gloria attended Dobbs Ferry schools, graduating from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1958. A hard worker all her life, some of Gloria’s employment ranged from working dealer tables in Reno, Nevada, where she lived with her then- husband “Bud” Conn, to working the assembly lines at General Motors in Tarrytown, N.Y. as proud member of the UAW until its close in 1996, the Greenburgh Hebrew Center, to present employer, Dr’s. Castellano and McKee.

The two F’s, family and friends, were the biggest parts of Gloria’s life. She was loving, loyal, generous, and caring. To use the word “devotion” to her family and friends is not a big enough word.

Always active, dinner and outings with her many cousins and friends were the norm for Gloria, but, she was a great cook too…

Another big part of her life was being a devout Catholic. Gloria received all of her sacraments and was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, attending mass twice weekly. Within the church Gloria was a member of the Altar Guild and would work the Annual Spaghetti dinner.

Gloria is survived by her brother, Angelo Leggiero, many cousins, also, she was the greatest “Aunt Gloria Jean” to her nephews and niece Mark (Noreen) Leggiero, Keri (Angelo) DiLascio, and Dean Leggiero, great Aunt to Anthony, Matthew, Joshua, Michael and Kelley. Kelley will dearly miss her aunt who was more like an older sister to her. She also leaves behind her dear pet cat Bella.

Gloria was predeceased by her parents, her step-father, Clarence “Cabby” Eriksen, her brother, Anthony “Algiers” Leggiero, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Leggiero.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at St. John’s Hospital for all of the care and comfort above and beyond for Gloria and also thank you to Fr. Chris Monturo for the spiritual words of comfort

The family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Gloria’s name to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Ln S, Elmsford, NY 10523 https://www.pawscrossedny.org/

Gloria’s spirit will live on in all of the hearts whom she touched.

