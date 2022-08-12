Obituaries Gloria Jean Leggiero Conn Published 12 hours ago12h ago • Bookmarks: 4 August 12, 2022 Gloria Jean Leggiero Conn, 81, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died peacefully on August 7, 2022. Gloria was born on December 12, 1940 to Antonio Leggiero and Elvira Pomponio Leggiero Eriksen. Gloria attended Dobbs Ferry schools, graduating from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1958. A hard worker all her life, some of Gloria’s employment ranged from working dealer tables in Reno, Nevada, where she lived with her then- husband “Bud” Conn, to working the assembly lines at General Motors in Tarrytown, N.Y. as proud member of the UAW until its close in 1996, the Greenburgh Hebrew Center, to present employer, Dr’s. Castellano and McKee. The two F’s, family and friends, were the biggest parts of Gloria’s life. She was loving, loyal, generous, and caring. To use the word “devotion” to her family and friends is not a big enough word. Always active, dinner and outings with her many cousins and friends were the norm for Gloria, but, she was a great cook too… Another big part of her life was being a devout Catholic. Gloria received all of her sacraments and was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Pompeii Church, attending mass twice weekly. Within the church Gloria was a member of the Altar Guild and would work the Annual Spaghetti dinner. Gloria is survived by her brother, Angelo Leggiero, many cousins, also, she was the greatest “Aunt Gloria Jean” to her nephews and niece Mark (Noreen) Leggiero, Keri (Angelo) DiLascio, and Dean Leggiero, great Aunt to Anthony, Matthew, Joshua, Michael and Kelley. Kelley will dearly miss her aunt who was more like an older sister to her. She also leaves behind her dear pet cat Bella. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, her step-father, Clarence “Cabby” Eriksen, her brother, Anthony “Algiers” Leggiero, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Leggiero. The family would like to thank all of the staff at St. John’s Hospital for all of the care and comfort above and beyond for Gloria and also thank you to Fr. Chris Monturo for the spiritual words of comfort The family would greatly appreciate memorial contributions in Gloria’s name to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Ln S, Elmsford, NY 10523 https://www.pawscrossedny.org/ Gloria’s spirit will live on in all of the hearts whom she touched. Read or leave a comment on this story...Help Keep Journalism Independent Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...Advertisement Irvington News Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control August 12, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 11, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Community News Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time August 10, 2022 By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new... Read More Community News Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision August 9, 2022 By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the... Read More Community News State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden August 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the... Read More Local Charities PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE August 8, 2022 The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy... Read More Government & Politics Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary August 4, 2022 HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August... Read More Environmental News Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear August 4, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of... Read More Environmental News Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste August 4, 2022 By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!... Read More Government & Politics League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates August 3, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint