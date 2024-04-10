Friends of the RiverWalk Workday #1, Saturday, April 13, 10:00 am-2:00 pm

April 10, 2024

On Saturday, we begin our twelfth season as advocates and volunteer landscape management assistants for Tarrytown’s RiverWalk Park. A cool, cloudy early spring day is forecast for our first workday, perfect for clearing trash, weeding and pruning shrubs.

Our Pruning Project has worked on nearly all the shrubs on the west, south and east legs of the RiverWalk. We seek to clear invasive vines, prune for light and air and clear the grade beneath to facilitate invasive removal. Our work reveals the unique structure of each shrub, adding nuance and character to the landscape. We will continue this very rewarding project.

Parks Superintendent Anthony Ross previewed the season:

The Kayak Launch at Losee Field, new last season, will be back in the water in the next few weeks. The tree along the marina fence will be removed. The Village is still seeking grants for security cameras for the area. The relocated kayak racks are working well. Attached find a picture of the launch site on a beautiful fall evening.

Goose deterrence : To review: Losee Field is fenced and swept by a laser system from 5am till 5pm when unoccupied. This irritates the geese and they avoid the area. Areas outside the fence are swept randomly with a portable device but when geese are laying and hatching eggs they do not abandon their nests, polluting some areas. The geese also learn which areas the laser sweep does not reach and re-occupy those until irritated by the portable device. The process is considered a success by the Parks Department. The Parks Department is considering fencing the splash pad area to prevent goose guano pollution. Please do not feed the geese anywhere in the park.

The Tree Committee has selected the White Oak as the tree for the West Main Street circle.

No Mow Wildflower and Grass mix: Designated areas of the RiverWalk Park will have pilot plantings of a low-growing custom mix: under the shrubs near the benches at one of the RiverWalk entrance paths, in one island bed on the south RiverWalk and in the West Main Circle outside the perimeter of the tree planting circle. FRW will contribute the seed.

Pest and Pestilence Alert :

Spotted Lanternfly on the RiverWalk. If you see these pests, please squash them. They aggressively destroy agricultural and landscape plants. The adults are about 1" long. The DEC is no longer collecting data from our area because it is so heavily infested. The link, www.hungrypests.com , has images and information about the Lanternfly.

Selective herbicide treatments for major invasives : Two treatments will take place this season.

Dogs : Please understand that dog owners are expected to provide water and bags for their canine friends. The Park supplements, does not supply, doggie bags.

Sink Hole

One of the sink holes is making a return at the NW corner of the RiverWalk. Ten yards of concrete has not kept the erosion at bay. The site will be reviewed. Please exercise caution in that area.

Trash

New larger trash cans will be placed in heavily used sites. Please look for a receptacle that is not full when depositing trash.

Workdays:

Please join us to help keep the RiverWalk clean and beautiful. We recommend gloves, hats and seasonal clothing, sunscreen and bug spray. A reminder that depositing your trash in the appropriate cans or taking it with you when you leave goes a long way to a cleaner park. Extra hands make a big difference. Consider donating some time to this special place. A flyer with workday dates is on our website www.frw-ttown.org and is attached here. Trash bags, granola bars and water will be offered at the welcome table. A limited supply of tools and adult and child gloves are available. Certificates for Community Service are available.