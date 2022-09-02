Advertisement
Obituaries

Elizabeth Zivica

September 2, 2022

Elizabeth Zivica, longtime resident of Tarrytown, New York, passed away on August 27 at the age of 98.

Born in Tarrytown, she was the daughter of Michael and Jesse Verrone. “Betty” attended school in the Tarrytowns and married John (“Smokey”) Zivica soon after John finished serving in the army during World War II. They enjoyed many years together until John’s passing in 1992.

Betty was a dedicated and caring wife, mother, and sister. She took pride in being a homemaker. She always said that she was lucky to have lived such a long life and enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She traveled with John and was active with the Tarrytown Seniors and Neighborhood House; loved playing cards, Bingo and going to the casinos; was an avid New York Yankee fan and spent plenty of time in the kitchen creating delicious meals and desserts. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family alike.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons John Zivica Jr. (Shelly) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Michael Zivica (Gail) of Lake George, New York; her daughters Mary Beth Mazzacone of Ossining, New York; Carol Ann Jankowski (predeceased by son-in-law, Ronald) of Ossining, New York; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gloria Verrone of Tarrytown, New York.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home, 90 North Broadway, Tarrytown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 1, at 10:00 am at The Church of the Magdalene, 525 Bedford Road, Sleepy Hollow, New York. She will go to her final resting place at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Neighborhood House of the Tarrytown, Inc., 43 Wildey Street, Tarrytown, New York.

 

