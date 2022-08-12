Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Obituaries

Diana S. (Scogna) Bucci

• Bookmarks: 3

August 12, 2022

Diana Bucci entered Heaven on August 10th, 2022.  She was born on April 26th, 1936 in Tarrytown, New York, the daughter of Amerigo “Sock” and Felicia “Fanny” Scogna.  She was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Masa” Bucci.

Diana was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister to Veronica, “Ronnie” Peterson. She raised her 5 children, Rob, Ron, Rich, Maria and Dan with unselfish love and devotion, and was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, her pride and joy.  Diana was an avid New York Yankees fan.  If there was a Yankee game on TV, she was in front of it – cheering them on!   She also enjoyed attending the many sporting events that her children and grandchildren participated in.  She was consistently their biggest fan – in life, and on the field. 

Diana loved to dance and loved listening to music and singing. She was a devout Catholic who attended mass frequently. Diana is finally at peace, being welcomed in Heaven by her loved ones with open arms, and maybe a song and dance.  

Funeral mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church, Sleepy Hollow on Friday at 11:00 followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

August 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane...
Read More

The Blaze Is Back!

August 11, 2022
It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor...
Read More
Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time

Phelps Executive Plays Darts—Big Time

August 10, 2022
By W.B. King-- One night after working at New York Hospital’s Department of Psychology in White Plains, Tracy Feiertag, new...
Read More
Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision

Tarrytown Teen Stirred Into Activism By Supreme Court Decision

August 9, 2022
By Lily McInerney-- As soon as news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade loomed on the...
Read More
State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden

State, County Take Steps to Relieve Housing Burden

August 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Rising home prices and landlords’ maintenance costs that have put the squeeze on both sides of the...
Read More
PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE

PUTTING VOLUNTEERS AND NONPROFITS TOGETHER TO IGNITE CHANGE

August 8, 2022
The numbers don’t lie: Over the last year alone, Volunteer New York!, has inspired 35,000 volunteers and mobilized just shy...
Read More
Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

Court Rescinds Open Voting Option for August 23rd Primary

August 4, 2022
HOT OFF THE PRESSES! NEW Change of Party Enrollment Info for August Primary Primary Election: August 23 Early Voting: August...
Read More
Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

August 4, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of...
Read More
Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

Summer TIPS for Reducing Waste

August 4, 2022
By Annie Kravet-- Food Storage on the go: Stop packing school/camp/picnic lunches in plastic baggies and switch to reusable options!...
Read More
League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

League Debates Tease Out Differences in CD-17 Candidates

August 3, 2022
  This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— Both the political and the physical landscape have changed in New...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon