Cultural Exchange In Our Own Backyard

EF students demonstrate a Chilean dance to Tappan Hill students
November 25, 2025

The EF International Language Campus in Tarrytown welcomed the community to its annual Culture Fair on November 7 in Marian Hall, on EF’s Marymount Avenue campus.

This year’s event brought together more than 700 EF students representing over 50 nationalities, each showcasing their unique customs, traditions, languages, music, and cuisine. Among the special guests were four classes of first graders from Tappan Hill Elementary School, led by Principal Alicia Manguso, who were invited to experience a global celebration right in their own backyard.

The young visitors eagerly explored the fair’s many cultural booths—learning how to use chopsticks in China, tasting brigadeiro in Brazil, picking up “football” tips in France, watching Kanji calligraphy in Japan, and joining in lively dances in Chile.

Earlier this fall, EF and Tappan Hill students also collaborated during Hispanic Heritage Month when EF students from Latin America visited the elementary school to read children’s books in both English and Spanish, connecting through language, storytelling, and shared cultural pride.

Learning to use chopsticks–a lifetime skill

“The Culture Fair is one of our most meaningful events on campus,” said Debby Arapovic, Campus Director at EF Tarrytown. “It’s inspiring to see our international students share their cultures with such pride and joy, and to watch local children discover that the world is much bigger, and yet so connected, right here in Tarrytown.”

The annual EF Culture Fair continues to be a highlight for both EF and the local community, celebrating multiculturalism and the power of exchange between local students and EF’s international learners – bringing the world to Tarrytown, and Tarrytown to the world.

Proposed Revision of Clean Water Act Seen As A Threat to Drinking Water

Proposed Revision of Clean Water Act Seen As A Threat to Drinking Water

November 25, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A new rule proposed to Congress by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers would drastically...
Read More
Food Insecurity Remains a Crisis in County

Food Insecurity Remains a Crisis in County

November 24, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the reinstatement of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization is...
Read More
Your Holiday Stop-Shopping Guide

Your Holiday Stop-Shopping Guide

November 23, 2025
YOUR HOLIDAY STOP-SHOPPING GUIDE: QVC presidency & the Black Out By Krista Madsen   Do you speak billionaire? Neither do I! But...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Win Again!

Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Win Again!

November 23, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- One win away. Sleepy Hollow is that close to playing for the ultimate football prize, the Class...
Read More
Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA

Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA

November 19, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital was honored this week for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital...
Read More
Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns

Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns

November 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-municipal study has been completed to develop a plan for curbside collection of food scraps in...
Read More
Murderabilia

Murderabilia

November 17, 2025
MURDERABILIA: Blood money By Krista Madsen Since the marketing world insists we pump up the jam on our holiday shopping, here’s my...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow’s Horsemen Take Sectional Final–First In 47 Years

Sleepy Hollow’s Horsemen Take Sectional Final–First In 47 Years

November 16, 2025
By Tom Pedulla-- After almost five decades of exasperating setbacks, Sleepy Hollow’s long-suffering football program is back on top. The...
Read More
Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety

Phelps Earns Top Grade for Patient Safety

November 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo-- Phelps Hospital was one of 15 Northwell Health medical facilities that received a top rating for patient...
Read More
