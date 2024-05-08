Support our Sponsors
Ardsley
School News

Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

May 8, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Ardsley High School has named the top two scholars in the Class of 2024 with Derek Xu being Valedictorian and Lydia Lung earning Salutatorian honors.

Xu has excelled in all subjects and is an exceptionally talented student in mathematics. He

is Vice President of More Than Mozart and President of the Science Bowl. He also founded and is the President of the Math Club. In that role, he leads weekly club meetings, assists his peers with studying and understanding math, and organizes teams for the Purple Comet Math Meet.

Xu is also a member of the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. He has received numerous accolades, including recognition on the American Mathematics Competition 10 & 12 Distinguished Honor Rolls and high rankings at numerous major math competitions, including perfect scores on the Math Kangaroo Competition with Special Awards. He has been on the Academic Honor Roll since 2020 and is a 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist for his perfect score on the PSAT.

In addition to weightlifting, Xu is also passionate about playing the violin, an instrument he began learning to play when he was four. He was a member of the NY International Youth Philharmonic Orchestra for five years and the AMS Orchestra. He is a member of the AHS Chamber Orchestra and has been recognized for his performances in the All-County Orchestra and earning a perfect score at the All-State audition.

He will attend Cornell University in the fall, majoring in pure mathematics with the goal of earning a PhD and becoming a research mathematician.

Lung has been on the Academic Honor Roll since 2020, was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist and AP Scholar, and is the Viola section leader of the Chamber Orchestra, Co-President of More Than Mozart, and a member of Girls Who Code. She is a member of the National Honor Society (and serves as Secretary for the school chapter) and the Spanish National Honor Society.

In high school, Lung has consistently challenged herself academically by taking the most rigorous classes, winning prizes in research competitions, and promoting the arts in the community. Her commitment to teamwork and collaboration is evident in her passion for music and science.

As a student scientist and part of the Science Research Program, she specialized in bioinformatics for protein engineering, winning top prizes in numerous regional and international science competitions such as Science Olympiad, WESEF, NYSSEF, and the Tri-County Science and Technology Fair. She qualified for the final round of the NYSSEF and was a finalist in the International GENIUS Olympiad.

Lung is exceptionally talented as a viola musician, earning roles as Principal Viola of the GWYOA Westchester Junior Strings and Assistant Principal Viola of the GWYOA Westchester Youth Symphony. She reached the highest instrumental certification under the NYSSMA and was selected for the 2022 and 2023 Westchester Area All-State Orchestra and alternate for the 2023 NY Conference All-State Symphonic Orchestra. She shows her dedication to making a positive impact on her community by volunteering for many cultural events such as the Concord Road International Day and the Ardsley Juneteenth event as well as for church celebrations.

She will attend Johns Hopkins University next year, and is considering a major (or combination of majors) in Public Health Studies, Environmental Science, and International Studies.

 

Ardsley Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

