ITAV10951 Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary

May 19, 2024

The acronym stands for “It Takes a Village.” That has been the guiding principle behind the Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow organization dedicated to providing seniors with rides, deliveries and home repairs needed to allow the community’s seniors remain independent in their homes.

On a perfect mid-May Sunday afternoon, scores of ITAV10591 members, volunteer drivers and coordinators gathered at the Kingsland Point Park Pavilion to mark the organizations tenth anniversary with food, drink and music. Martin Rutyna and Karen Brown, the mayors of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown, read proclamations declaring May 19 to be ITAV10591 Day in the villages.

The program survived the dark days of the pandemic, when the risk of infection stopped virtually all services. Now back in business, ITAV still charges the same $25-a-year membership fee it had in day one.

