Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

April 9, 2024

Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as part of our family, ensuring a sense of belonging and shared purpose. Our new logo, featured here, embodies this commitment, symbolizing the warmth and unity that our residents, families, and employees experience every day at Andrus on Hudson.

The new logo is more than just a design update. It reflects our identity and our values centered on human connections, progress, and the bonds of family.

At Andrus on Hudson, our mission is to empower individuals during their time with us, whether for short-term or long-term care. This new logo visualizes our dedication to providing support, care, and enrichment to our residents and their families.

We are dedicated to building and nurturing meaningful relationships. Our environment is one where every individual, their family members, and our employees can feel seen, heard, and valued.

This logo signals our ongoing commitment to innovation. We are constantly finding new ways to improve life for those we care for and to provide our team with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and safely.

“Founded on the Andrus family’s tradition of service, Andrus on Hudson treats each resident, patient, and staff member with the care and respect befitting a family member, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment.” said James Rosenman, CEO at Andrus on Hudson. “We are excited to embark on this journey and are confident that Andrus on Hudson will continue to exceed the expectations of our valued patients and residents.”

To learn more visit AndrusonHudson.org and follow us on social media @andrusonhudso or visit our web site: http://www.andrusonhudson.org