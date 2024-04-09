Support our Sponsors
  • Duck Derby - Tarrytown Rotary Club and YMCA
  • Crafts at Lyndhurst
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Hastings-on-Hudson

Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

• Bookmarks: 1

April 9, 2024

Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as part of our family, ensuring a sense of belonging and shared purpose. Our new logo, featured here, embodies this commitment, symbolizing the warmth and unity that our residents, families, and employees experience every day at Andrus on Hudson.

The new logo is more than just a design update. It reflects our identity and our values centered on human connections, progress, and the bonds of family.

At Andrus on Hudson, our mission is to empower individuals during their time with us, whether for short-term or long-term care. This new logo visualizes our dedication to providing support, care, and enrichment to our residents and their families.

Support our Sponsors
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent
  • Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan - Irvington, NY

We are dedicated to building and nurturing meaningful relationships. Our environment is one where every individual, their family members, and our employees can feel seen, heard, and valued.

This logo signals our ongoing commitment to innovation. We are constantly finding new ways to improve life for those we care for and to provide our team with the tools they need to do their jobs effectively and safely.

“Founded on the Andrus family’s tradition of service, Andrus on Hudson treats each resident, patient, and staff member with the care and respect befitting a family member, ensuring a supportive and inclusive environment.”  said James Rosenman, CEO at Andrus on Hudson. “We are excited to embark on this journey and are confident that Andrus on Hudson will continue to exceed the expectations of our valued patients and residents.”

To learn more visit AndrusonHudson.org and follow us on social media @andrusonhudso or visit our web site: http://www.andrusonhudson.org

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
  • Newington Cropsey Birds in Art
  • Tranquility Spa - Scarsdale
Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

Andrus on Hudson Adopts a New Logo That Reflect its Values

April 9, 2024
Founded over 70 years ago on the Andrus family’s vision, we believe in treating each person within our community as...
Read More
Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

Liebman’s Deli Arrives in Ardsley

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Mazel tov to Liebman’s, the beloved, Bronx-born Jewish deli that recently opened a second spot in Ardsley....
Read More
Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week Returns to the Rivertowns

April 9, 2024
By Shana Liebman-- Hudson Valley Restaurant Week(s) has returned to the Rivertowns for a spring 2024 season (April 8-21). Here...
Read More
Umbraphile

Umbraphile

April 8, 2024
UMBRAPHILE: Lover of space | chaser of shadow By Krista Madsen– “BECAUSE THEY ARE HARD” We really need a Moon Moment. President...
Read More
High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

High School Softball Teams Swinging for Success

April 8, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent previews the local varsity softball teams for the upcoming season. DOBBS FERRY Despite a...
Read More
Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

Wine Bar & Café Celebrated at Jacob Burns Film Center

April 7, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- Westchester’s premiere independent film center raised the curtain on its long-awaited Take 3 Wine Bar & Cafe...
Read More
Kathleen Madigan Returns to The Musical Hall, Armed With Her Unique Brand of Observational Humor

Kathleen Madigan Returns to The Musical Hall, Armed With Her Unique Brand of Observational Humor

April 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- Growing up in a large Irish Catholic clan in Missouri, Kathleen Madigan was surrounded by a quirky,...
Read More
Fire Destroys Sentimental Dobbs Ferry Structure

Fire Destroys Sentimental Dobbs Ferry Structure

April 4, 2024
By Sue Treiman--- When Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park House went up in flames Saturday, it was just the latest challenge...
Read More
Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th

Rivertown Residents Should Prepare to Protect Eyes to View Solar Eclipse on April 8th

April 3, 2024
by Janine Annett-- A solar eclipse offers the chance to look at the sun in a new light, but Rivertowns...
Read More
Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Combine Again This Month

Duck Derby & Healthy Kids Day Combine Again This Month

April 3, 2024
By Robert Kimmel— A blend of fun, entertainment and excitement await the crowds of youngsters and adults expected to attend...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
59 views
bookmark icon