Government & PoliticsTop News And Now There Are Seven Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 7 Jessica Reinmann November 14, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— Jessica Reinmann of Chappaqua, founder of the $2.5 million non-profit aid group 914CARES, was not the first Democrat to enter the campaign to unseat Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, but she is the first to drop out. This week, Reinmann released a statement saying that it had become clear that she could create more change by returning to the communities she knows and loves. “I love my community. That is the fundamental reason I chose to enter the race for Congress — to stand up for those families here in the Hudson Valley who I have worked with for the last 11 years,” Reinmann added. “Over the last several weeks, as we have seen working families become pawns in the shutdown battle, it has become obvious to me that I can effectuate more change by returning to the communities I know and love.”Support our Sponsors As one of eight registered challengers for the 17th District seat, her campaign positions closely adhered to those of the Democratic Party in general and most of the remaining candidates. She chose to name one of them, West Point graduate and former National Security Council staff member Cait Conley of Ossining, as her standard bearer. Cait Conley campaigning earlier this year “She is wicked smart, authentic, a fierce advocate and really understands democracy. She has worked in the federal government and with many members of Congress. Lastly, for the last two cycles, we have put up long term political operatives and they have lost against Mike,” Reinmann explained. “If we want a different outcome, we need a different candidate; that is why I ran and it is why I am wholeheartedly endorsing Cait.” Though there is now less than a year before the mid-term elections, CD-17 still has seven challengers that Lawler has derisively dismissed as a “clown car” of Democrats. Still out on the hustings along with Conley and raising money are: John Capello, an Air Force veteran, formerly registered as a Republican as recently as last summer is along with Davidson and John Sullivan a Rockland County resident; Peter Chatzky, Briarcliff Manor Deputy Mayor and tech company founder, is rare among candidates for criticizing U.S, arm sales to Israel as a violation of arm sales law; Beth Davidson, a Nyack resident, former school board chair and a current Rockland County legislator, was the first to jump into the race, offering the prospect of challenging Lawler on his home turf; Tarrytown Village Trustee Effie Phillips-Staley with a background in non-profits and the staunch backing of Westchester’s Hispanic community; Mike Sacks, a former broadcast journalist and attorney from Croton-on-Hudson who speaks out about antisemitism while at the same time criticizing Republicans for weaponing it; John Sullivan, stresses his background as a former FBI intelligence analyst and section chief stints in Washington, D.C., Tel Aviv and the New York City metropolitan area during his 20-year career. The competition for money and endorsements will become more intense as the race heads into 2026. The June 23rd primary will determine which of these will take on Lawler. 