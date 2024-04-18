Support our Sponsors
Community News
Irvington News

Abbott House Names New CEO

Abbott House's new CEO, Justine Christakos
April 18, 2024

The Board of Directors of Abbott House has named Ms. Justine Christakos as incoming CEO and President of Abbott House, effective July 1, 2024. Ms. Christakos will succeed James L. Kaufman, who is retiring after serving more than 11 years as CEO and President.

“We could not possibly be more delighted by the appointment of Justine,” said Walter Montgomery, Chair of the Abbott House Board. “She is the perfect individual to build on James’s remarkable accomplishments at this venerable organization whose ultimate purpose is to help people help themselves.”

“She is a model of selfless commitment to children, families, and adults who struggle with intellectual and developmental disabilities.,” Montgomery continued. “From her beginnings as a dedicated caseworker to her leadership roles with critical impact on policies of treatment and care, Justine has forged better futures for people faced with challenges that most of us cannot truly imagine.”

Ms. Christakos’ selection followed an extensive search by a Board Search Committee led by Vice Chair Scott Richter in collaboration with fellow Directors Julie Peskoe, Greg Mooney, Walter Montgomery, and Marianne Oros.  “I am thrilled that The Search Committee’s collective efforts have succeeded in identifying a superb leader,” said Richter. “Justine is well-prepared to enhance Abbott House’s distinguished reputation as a major human services organization in the New York Metropolitan and Hudson Valley areas. Most importantly, she will do that through the total dedication she has always given to the children, adults, and families entrusted to our care.” 

Outgoing CEO and President James Kaufman will work closely with Ms. Christakos through a three-month transition process beginning July 1. Offering his unequivocal support for her, he said, “I have had the privilege of working with Justine throughout her eight years at Abbott House – a tenure marked by her extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to our core values. I am confident that under her direction, Abbott House will be in the best possible hands to meet future challenges while maintaining the highest standards of care for the people we serve.”

Reflecting on her new role, Ms. Christakos said, “It has been an honor to dedicate 32 years of my life to the social services sector, with the past eight years at Abbott House shaping my journey from direct service to executive leadership. This new position affords me a greatly expanded opportunity to champion the rights and potential of every individual we serve. I am eager to lead Abbott House alongside our remarkable team as we continue to carry out the agency’s 60-year-old mission of service to others.”

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

New Superintendent of Schools Hired in Ardsley

April 19, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Matthew J. Block as the next superintendent of Ardsley...
Read More
New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

New Concord Road School Principal Appointed in Ardsley

April 18, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Ardsley Board of Education has appointed Dr. Vidya Bhat as the incoming full-time probationary principal of...
Read More
Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

Irvington High Names Class of 2024 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

April 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ciara Lyons and Hanna Reich are heads of the Class of 2024 at Irvington High School. Lyons...
Read More
Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday,...
Read More
Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

Hastings-on-Hudson Resident to Bike 300+ Miles for Fundraiser

April 15, 2024
by Janine Annett-- Robert Simmonds has deep roots in Hastings. Not only is he a lifelong resident of the village,...
Read More
Writer’s Block…of Clay

Writer’s Block…of Clay

April 15, 2024
WRITER'S BLOCK...OF CLAY: The pleasure, pain and Play-Doh of creating By Krista Madsen– There have been times in my writing life—memorable, magical,...
Read More
Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

Justice Department Charges Regeneron With Pricing Fraud

April 12, 2024
By Barrett Seaman— The U.S. Department of Justice this week filed a False Claim complaint against Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, claiming...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival April 12 Unites Several School Districts

April 11, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Public Schools of the Tarrytowns will be hosting the 2024 Sleepy Hollow Jazz Festival on Friday,...
Read More
Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

Westchester Land Trust Awarded $100,000 Grant to Save Our Forests

April 10, 2024
We've got great news for the health of our local forests! An anonymous donor granted $100,000 to Westchester Land Trust...
Read More
