Community NewsDobbs Ferry News A Long Climb To Success Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 13 Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo, trustee Shari Rosen Ascher and Rivertowns Chamber president Tim Akapo look on as brothers Chris (left) and J,B. Gomez execute Climbing Wolf's "Grand Opening" ribbon October 11, 2025 By Barrett Seaman– As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the time brothers Chris and J.B. Gomez opened Climbing Wolf Coffee & Beer at 78 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry until the Saturday in mid-October when the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce folks showed up with their red ribbon and oversized scissors to make it official. The real launch was in December 2020, months into the COVID-19 pandemic that would all but shut down rivertown businesses—especially restaurants and bars, where “social distancing” seating severely limited capacity–and with it vital cash flow.Support our Sponsors “We were 100% sure we were going to fail in the first six months,” recalls Chris, as he took one handle of the scissors alongside J.B. and prepared to cut the ribbon. “You’ve become a real epicenter in Dobbs Ferry,” said village trustee Shari Rosen Ascher. Mayor Vincent Rossillo marveled at “how quickly you’ve become a pillar of the community.” Indeed, the odd juxtaposition of a classic coffee shop doing most of its share of the business by day while a wide range of beer, ale and cider drew a robust pub crowd as dusk settled on the village. So which beverage has been the salvation of Climbing Wolf? “I’d say it’s about even,” says J.B.. Coffee products sell all day but at smaller margins than the beer. The most profitable part of the business is the “beer-to-go” sale of a wide variety of beverages from a refrigerated case back in the corner. “Congratulations,” said Tim Akapo, president of Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, “and all the best for the next five years.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors ArdsleyTop News Local Firefighters Contain Fire at Dry Cleaner October 11, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Firefighters from Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry and Hastings-on-Hudson teamed up Friday afternoon to contain a fire in a... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News A Long Climb To Success October 11, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- As Grand Opening ribbon cuttings go, this one was slow on the uptake—about five years from the... Read More ArdsleyRivertowns Sports Ardsley Relishes Home Cooking in Emotional Win October 11, 2025 By Tom Pedulla--- Ardsley capitalized on its only true home game this season by rattling off 28 unanswered points in... Read More Back to School NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Brayden Richardson: The Horsemen’s Horse October 10, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Sleepy Hollow senior Brayden Richardson has long been viewed as an exceptional talent. Now, after injuries wiped... Read More Environmental NewsTarrytown News Battery Energy Storage System in Tarrytown Approved October 9, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) that was vehemently opposed by local fire officials was recently approved... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Sixty-Plus Years Later, A Dobbs Ferry High School Class Marks A Lifetime’s Of Memories October 8, 2025 By Sue Treiman-- The year that John Glenn first orbited earth, the Rolling Stones formed their historic band and the... Read More Community NewsHealth News Phelps Hospital’s New Refuge October 8, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- In a small pocket of land nestled beneath Phelps Hospital’s main building is a small oasis with... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports A Desire To Excel Pays Off October 6, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- The hard work of Dobbs Ferry senior Anthony Ficarrotta paid off when he committed to play basketball... Read More Lifestyles Brains! October 5, 2025 BRAINS! Going Presi-mental in a two-part series By Krista Madsen OUT, DAMNED SPOT! This is going to be gross. When you’re burning... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Going Toe-To-Toe With The Boys October 4, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- Several teammates on the Dobbs Ferry football team for seventh and eighth graders tested Quinn Cronin by... Read More 13 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint