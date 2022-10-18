Letters to the Editor Traffic Armageddon is coming to Irvington if sensible minds don’t prevail. Published 3 hours ago3h ago October 18, 2022 To the Editor: Proposed and future high-density apartment complexes on 76 and 88 North Broadway—now under discussion—could include up to 300 permanently housed cars for those residential properties combined. Most of those cars would be leaving at rush hour in the morning, and returning at rush hour in the evening. Anybody struggling to drive through this corridor today appreciates how awful the traffic already is. Imagine what an armada of 300 additional vehicles would do. Then add Amazon Prime deliveries; the daily in-and-out of school buses; mail, refuse and other trucks; and visitors. You don’t need a PhD in engineering (or arithmetic) to conclude that the result would be a nightmare—and irreversible—if high-density projects of any kind are permitted. A diverse group of us, “Irvington Neighbors Against Traffic,” has now organized and retained counsel to maintain traffic sanity. We invite others to join our group. Whatever individuals may think about such subjective matters as green space or sight lines or aesthetics, we believe nobody favors even more traffic congestion—or the noise, pollution, or increased danger to students, pedestrians and bicyclists that inevitably come with it.Advertisement There may be some who claim our cause is really about blocking affordable housing. The claim is false and offensive. There are worthy affordable-housing alternatives in Irvington: development on sites where traffic doesn’t flood directly onto Broadway; retrofitting pre-existing higher-density complexes; and increasing the mandatory affordable component of new projects. Those are just a few approaches, and other creative municipalities across the country use them. But the goal of affordability does not justify the irrevocable ruination of the busiest traffic stretch of our Village. Our representatives ought now confront that fact. David A. Kaplan Irvington, NY Read or leave a comment on this story... Uncategorized This Weekend • Fri & Sat: John Patitucci Brazilian Trio | Sun: Barry Altschul, Edsel Gomez, Joe Fonda & Peter Brainin October 18, 2022 This Weekend John Patitucci Brazilian Trio feat. Yotam Silberstein & Rogerio Boccato Friday & Saturday • Oct 21 & 22... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food October 15, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns SportsSchool News Irvington Superintendent Rips Football Team 9/11 Tribute October 15, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington Superintendent of Schools Kristopher Harrison took issue last week with the varsity football team’s tribute to... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Few Holds Barred in District 17 Debate October 13, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- If the degree of feistiness by both parties in a League of Women Voters debate is an... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News 1972 Champion Sleepy Hollow Football Team Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary October 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- When members of the 1972 Sleepy Hollow High School varsity football team got together Oct. 8 at... Read More Arts & Entertainment Humorist Paula Poundstone’s ‘Never Ending Tour’ Returns to Tarrytown October 12, 2022 By W.B. King-- When asked what’s going through her mind when performing, comedian Paula Poundstone paused for a moment before... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Street Fair Draws Thousands To Beekman Avenue October 9, 2022 By Robert Kimmel-- Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow's main street, became a huge outdoor market Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors to... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Adrian Belew, Todd Rundgren Bring All-Star Band Celebrating David Bowie’s Music to Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By W.B. King--- The year was 1977. A struggling musician was driving up 21 First Avenue South in Nashville in... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Hearing Scheduled on Cannabis Dispensary Regulations in Tarrytown October 7, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees has scheduled a public hearing on proposed zoning amendments regarding the regulation... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News The Y Honors Drew Fixell October 6, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- The YMCA of Tarrytown’s fundraiser on Friday, September 30th was not only a chance for the Y... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint