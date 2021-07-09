Celebrations
Irvington News
Lifestyle

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

• Bookmarks: 1 • Comments: 3

Guests were patient, despite the incessant rain
July 8, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the event. But no, they were the sound of approaching thunder cells coming up and across the Hudson. Almost exactly at 2 p.m. when the fashion show at Irvington’s Villa Lewaro featuring the work of rising star Kerby Jean-Raymond, who designs under the label Pyer Moss, was scheduled to begin, the skies opened up over the Villa and the pristine white folding chairs set up on the front lawn on either side of a sleek blue catwalk. At times, the intensity of the rain was too much even for the white umbrellas handed out to the hundreds of guests.

Eventually, the event was called off and re-scheduled for Saturday, July 10. “The energy ain’t it,” read an Instagram purportedly from the designer himself. “And we will make a portion of the audience open to the public,” the message went on. “Will make the ticket link tomorrow morning ’til seats are gone.”

One of several attempts to dry off the catwalk

How many of the invited guests, many of whom were elegantly attired, will return Saturday was not clear. Weather permitting, however, the invitation to Irvington residents may sit well for many who were on the outside Thursday looking in.

This was a big moment for Jean-Raymond, the first Black-American designer to show at Paris Couture Fashion Week. The livestream event was the second in a series of post-pandemic remote fashion shows, following a dramatic nighttime Dior collection display at the 2,000-year-old Athens Panathenaic stadium in Greece last month. It was said that this was to be the closing act of Fashion Week in Paris. How the rescheduling will accomplish that two days later was not clear.

A model prepares but never makes it to the catwalk

Villa Lewaro was chosen because Madame C.J. Walker, who built the 20,000 sq. ft. mansion, was a great supporter of the Harlem Renaissance of the early 20th Century. The Villa’s current owner, Richelieu Dennis of Los Angeles, also owns the parent company of Essence Magazine, which sponsored the Irvington event. According to Danielle Wright, writing in Essence, Jean-Raymond’s honors include being invited to be a guest member of the official Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. “As such,” she wrote earlier this week, “he’ll be required to assemble a collection of at least 25 authentic looks and will employ a studio with 20 full-time staff members.”

“It was great to see so many Black faces in Irvington,” said the Village’s Mayor, Brian Smith, who was a guest, along with his wife, Keira Munigle Smith. Among others was Richelieu Dennis, as well as Congressman Mondaire Jones, who had never met Dennis before the event. So all was not lost, and if Hurricane Elsa stays out in the Atlantic, the white chairs, the blue catwalk, the string quartet—and most of all, Madame Walker’s Villa will see the light of day on Saturday.

Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond on the day before the Villa Lewaro show. Photo by Steve Halliwell

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro

July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...
Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration

July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...
Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest

July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...
Read More
Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way

July 6, 2021
By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...
Read More
All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22

July 4, 2021
By Brad Og­den– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative...
Read More
Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant

July 1, 2021
Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,...
Read More
Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori

July 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are...
Read More
Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19

July 1, 2021
After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT)  welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,...
Read More
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow

June 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man...
Read More
You Had To Have Been There

You Had To Have Been There

June 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by...
Read More
print iconPrint
3 notes
28 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *